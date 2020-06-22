Technology News
OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site, Co-Founder Teases Launch and Price

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has retweeted an old 2014 OnePlus tweet that introduced the first flagship of the company, the OnePlus One.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 June 2020 11:57 IST
OnePlus Z is expected to launch on July 10

Highlights
  • OnePlus Z is tipped to support 30W fast charging support
  • It is teased to be launch at the same price point as OnePlus One
  • OnePlus Z is tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 765 SoC

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord is rumoured to launch on July 10 next month. The phone has leaked on several occasions in the past, and now the OnePlus Z has been spotted on the TUV Rheinland site revealing fast charging details of the device. A TUV Rheinland certification also means that the phone will be comfortable for the eyes with low blue light emission. Separately, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei is reminiscing its first phone launch – OnePlus One – and hinting at a possible price point of the upcoming OnePlus phone.

The OnePlus Nord aka OnePlus Z has been reportedly spotted on the TUV Rheinland site with the model number AC2003. In this listing, the phone is listed to feature 5V/6A charging speed that translates to 30W fast charging support. Apart from this the listing reveals little else. The TUV Rheinland listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has retweeted an old 2014 OnePlus tweet that introduced the first flagship of the company, the OnePlus One. His retweet comes with the caption ‘It's been a while' hinting at the possibility of a new phone launch of the same calibre as the OnePlus One soon. To recall, the OnePlus One came with impressive specifications at a very aggressive price point that took on companies like Xiaomi. However, its recent strategy has shifted a little with its flagships positioned well to compete with premium devices from Apple and Samsung.

To compete once again in the mid-premium segment, OnePlus has been reported to be working on the OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord. Carl Pei's tweet seems to lend more weight to a possibility of the launch being nearby, and his retweet suggests that the phone will be positioned in the same price segment as the OnePlus One. The OnePlus One was launched for $299, and this could mean that the new OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord may be priced in the same range as well. The OnePlus One 64GB model was priced in India at Rs. 21,999.

Apart from Pei's cryptic tweet, there is no official word from OnePlus regarding the launch of the OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord. The phone is tipped to be priced at Rs. 24,000 for the 6GB + 128GB model. It is rumoured to come with quad rear cameras with a 64-megapixel main camera, Snapdragon 765 SoC, and a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W charging.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Z, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Z price in India, OnePlus Z Specifications, OnePlus
