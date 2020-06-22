Technology News
OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord Launch Teased by Company’s Co-Founders Along With Hashtag #NewBeginnings

Co-founder and CEO Pete Lau has tweeted a OnePlus logo along with a text that reads, “Who’s ready for something new from @oneplus?”

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 June 2020 20:14 IST
OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord Launch Teased by Company's Co-Founders Along With Hashtag #NewBeginnings

Photo Credit: Weibo

OnePlus family seems to get a new, affordable smartphone option soon

Highlights
  • OnePlus co-founders have teased new phone launch on Twitter
  • OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord is rumoured to debut on July 10
  • OnePlus hasn’t yet officially provided any details about the new phone

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord has been teased by OnePlus co-founders Pete Lau and Carl Pei. Both executives have posted teasers on Twitter along with using a hashtag #NewBeginnings to suggest the debut of the new affordable OnePlus phone. The OnePlus Z launch is rumoured to take place on July 10. The smartphone is said to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC and 30W fast charging. It is also likely to come under the Rs. 25,000 price bracket. For OnePlus, the OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord would be the true revival of the OnePlus One that was launched at Rs. 21,999 in India back in December 2014.

Co-founder and CEO Pete Lau has tweeted a OnePlus logo along with a text that reads, “Who's ready for something new from @oneplus?” The tweet also carries the hashtag #NewBeginnings.

 

Lau's tweet has been retweeted by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. He also posted a separate tweet through his profile that says, “It's time to rock the boat again.” Pei's tweet also has the #NewBeginnings hashtag.

The tweets posted by both Lau and Pei don't clearly say anything around the OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord. However, the hashtag and the text featured on them suggest that it would be something new from the company that entered the smartphone world with its highly value-for-money OnePlus One but lately started venturing into the premium market.

OnePlus co-founders posted their new series of tweets just days after Pei retweeted the image of the OnePlus One with a comment saying, “It's been a while…”.

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord specifications (rumoured)

If we look at the rumour mill, the OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord would be available with a price tag of Rs. 24,000 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone is also said to have quad rear cameras, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Further, the new OnePlus phone is rumoured to include a 4,300mAh battery with 30W charging support.

OnePlus hasn't provided any details about the new smartphone. However, it reportedly listed on the TUV Rheinland site recently with the model number AC2003. It is also speculated to be in the works as the OnePlus 8 Lite, though recent reports claimed that it would debut as either the OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord. The new phone is likely to help OnePlus regain its market that was left behind due to selling high-price flagship phones.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments


