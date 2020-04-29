Technology News
OnePlus Z Tipped to Launch in July, Will Likely Be a Mid-Range Smartphone

OnePlus Z is speculated to be the rumoured OnePlus 8 Lite phone.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 29 April 2020 11:08 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter / @MaxJmb

The tipster shared an outline of OnePlus Z that shows the hole-punch design

Highlights
  • OnePlus Z is rumoured to be the revamped version of OnePlus X
  • OnePlus Z is also speculated to be OnePlus 8 Lite under a different name
  • The phone was expected to release along with OnePlus 8 series on April 14

OnePlus Z smartphone has been in the news for some time. It is hinted that OnePlus Z is essentially the rumoured OnePlus 8 Lite that was tipped to be a part of the OnePlus 8 series. It was earlier reported that the OnePlus Z will likely succeed OnePlus X that was launched in 2015. Earlier reports had also claimed that the phone would launch along with the OnePlus 8 series on April 14. Now, a notable tipster on Twitter is claiming that OnePlus will likely launch the OnePlus Z in July.

According to the tipster, Max J, OnePlus Z will likely launch in July this year. The tipster, however, did not reveal the price or key specifications of the rumoured smartphone. A sketch shared by Max J on Twitter also indicates that the upcoming OnePlus phone will feature a hole-punch display with centrally-aligned cutout. Previously it was reported that the OnePlus Z/ OnePlus 8 Lite will come with a hole-punch design.

Ahead of the OnePlus 8 series launch, it was speculated that OnePlus would unveil a toned-down variant of the OnePlus 8, dubbed as OnePlus 8 Lite. However, a tipster last month claimed that the OnePlus 8 Lite will be launched as OnePlus Z.

It is important to note that OnePlus has not confirmed the launch of the smartphone. If the rumours are true, we can expect the OnePlus Z (or OnePlus 8 Lite) to be cheaper than the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Recently, OnePlus revealed the prices of its latest flagship series. The OnePlus 8 price in India starts at Rs. 41,999, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro starting price is Rs. 54,999. The phones are now listed for pre-bookings on Amazon.in.

Previous reports had also tipped the specifications of the OnePlus 8 Lite. This included a 6.4-inch display, triple rear camera setup, and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie shooter. Moreover, some reports speculate that the OnePlus Z might arrive with a MediaTek processor. If the OnePlus 8 Lite is indeed OnePlus Z, then we can expect the same specification on the latter.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus Z, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro
