OnePlus Z Leak Tips Snapdragon 765 SoC With 5G Support

OnePlus Z, which was earlier rumoured to come with a MediaTek processor, has now been tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC with 5G support. It has been suggested that OnePlus Z will have the Qualcomm processor by the same tipster who previously said that OnePlus Z will be unveiled in July 2020. The live images of the phone have been leaked previously suggesting a flat display with hole-punch selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner on the phone.

Tipster Max J tweeted an image sharing what is rumoured to be an outline of the OnePlus Z smartphone. The image indicates that it could be a 5G phone with a Snapdragon 765 SoC. In a previous report, the OnePlus Z was tipped to be powered by a MediaTek processor.

As mentioned above, Max J is the same tipster who had previously suggested that the phone will be coming out in July this year and that it will be called OnePlus Z and not OnePlus 8 Lite.

OnePlus Z live image leaked

Earlier, a live image of the phone had leaked showing the look of the phone in reality. According to the photo, OnePLus Z could come with a flat display unlike the recently launched OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. It may be an OLED display as the phone has been tipped to come with in-display fingerprint support.

More leaks have already given away some rumoured specifications of OnePlus Z. It could be a dual-SIM phone with NFC support. The phone may come with a 6.4-inch display, triple rear cameras. It has been tipped to have a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.