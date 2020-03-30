OnePlus 8 Lite is rumoured to be a lower-specced variant of the expected OnePlus 8 smartphone, however, a tipster has claimed that the former might be launched later this year under another name. Said to be dubbed as OnePlus Z, the smartphone according to tipster Max Weinbach is the revamped version of OnePlus X that was launched in 2015. Meanwhile, reports have indicated that the OnePlus' expected smartphones - OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are likely to be launched in April this year. More details are expected from the Chinese tech company in the upcoming weeks.

Previously, several reports had speculated the launch of OnePlus 8 Lite as a part of the rumoured OnePlus 8 series. The reports had indicated that OnePlus 8 Lite will feature a 6.4-inch display, triple rear camera setup, and a centre-aligned hole-punch for the selfie shooter.

Tipster Max Weinbach citing sources has now claimed that the aforementioned hardware features were also seen in the rumoured OnePlus Z. Weinbach further noted that OnePlus Z is in fact the real name of the rumoured OnePlus 8 Lite, and a revamped version of OnePlus X.

It is interesting to note that the rumoured OnePlus Z-phone is referred to as a revamped version of the OnePlus X and changes the series name, probably due to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau's earlier apprehensions over the future of OnePlus X. In 2016, Lau had said that the company will not launch the successor of OnePlus X but rather will focus on one 'true flagship'.

Weinbach's claims were also backed another renowned tipster Ishan Agarwal. "The cheaper #OnePlus phone that will be launching later this year may come under a new "OnePlus Z" Series," he said while responding to Weinbach's tweet.

Meanwhile, the alleged specifications of the OnePlus 8 series surfaced online over the weekend. The expected smartphones are said to come with triple rear camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

More will be known in the upcoming weeks once OnePlus confirms the launch date of its next event.