Technology News
loading

OnePlus 8 Lite to Be Launched as OnePlus Z, Tipsters Claim

The tipster claimed that OnePlus Z is the revamped spiritual successor of the OnePlus X.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 30 March 2020 16:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8 Lite to Be Launched as OnePlus Z, Tipsters Claim

Photo Credit: OnLeaks / iGeeksBlog

OnePlus 8 series is rumoured to come out in April

Highlights
  • Earlier, it was reported that OnePlus 8 will have a Lite variant
  • A tipster now claims that OnePlus 8 Lite is OnePlus Z
  • OnePlus Z is the spiritual successor to OnePlus X

OnePlus 8 Lite is rumoured to be a lower-specced variant of the expected OnePlus 8 smartphone, however, a tipster has claimed that the former might be launched later this year under another name. Said to be dubbed as OnePlus Z, the smartphone according to tipster Max Weinbach is the revamped version of OnePlus X that was launched in 2015. Meanwhile, reports have indicated that the OnePlus' expected smartphones - OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are likely to be launched in April this year. More details are expected from the Chinese tech company in the upcoming weeks.

Previously, several reports had speculated the launch of OnePlus 8 Lite as a part of the rumoured OnePlus 8 series. The reports had indicated that OnePlus 8 Lite will feature a 6.4-inch display, triple rear camera setup, and a centre-aligned hole-punch for the selfie shooter.

Tipster Max Weinbach citing sources has now claimed that the aforementioned hardware features were also seen in the rumoured OnePlus Z. Weinbach further noted that OnePlus Z is in fact the real name of the rumoured OnePlus 8 Lite, and a revamped version of OnePlus X.

It is interesting to note that the rumoured OnePlus Z-phone is referred to as a revamped version of the OnePlus X and changes the series name, probably due to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau's earlier apprehensions over the future of OnePlus X. In 2016, Lau had said that the company will not launch the successor of OnePlus X but rather will focus on one 'true flagship'.

Weinbach's claims were also backed another renowned tipster Ishan Agarwal. "The cheaper #OnePlus phone that will be launching later this year may come under a new "OnePlus Z" Series," he said while responding to Weinbach's tweet.

Meanwhile, the alleged specifications of the OnePlus 8 series surfaced online over the weekend. The expected smartphones are said to come with triple rear camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

More will be known in the upcoming weeks once OnePlus confirms the launch date of its next event.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus Z, OnePlus 8
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
How to Keep Zoom Calls Safe From Zoombombers

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Lite to Be Launched as OnePlus Z, Tipsters Claim
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Specifications, Colour Variants, and More Leaked
  2. COVID-19 Test Now Available for Booking Online via Practo
  3. Internet Archive Opens National Emergency Library, Offers Copyright E-Books
  4. How Long Can Coronavirus Live on a Smartphone? New Study Answers
  5. WhatsApp Limits the Length of Status Videos to 15 Seconds in India
  6. Coronavirus: YouTube Restricts Video Quality on Mobile to 480p for Some
  7. The Best TV Series on Amazon Prime Video in India
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  9. The 63 Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  10. OnePlus 8 Launch Date Revealed, 5G Support and 120Hz Display Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. New Study Gives a Clue About How Long Coronavirus Can Live on a Smartphone
  2. ICEA Urges Government to Classify Phones as Essential Services During Coronavirus Lockdown: Report
  3. OnePlus 8 Series to Launch on April 14, Will Feature 5G Support, 120Hz Display
  4. Internet Archive Opens National Emergency Library, Offers 1.4 Million Copyright E-Books for Free
  5. Amazon Entices Warehouse Employees to Grocery Unit With Higher Pay
  6. BSNL Offers Mobile Validity Extension, Rs. 10 Talk Time Recharge to Users Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
  7. MIT Team Develops a Low-Cost Ventilator in Response to COVID-19 Outbreak
  8. Here's How You Can Donate to PM-CARES Fund to Help Fight Coronavirus
  9. Jio Introduces 'Recharge at ATM' Service for Customers: Here’s How to Avail the Facility
  10. Vodafone Idea Introduces Rs. 95 AllRounder Prepaid Recharge With Validity of 56 Days
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com