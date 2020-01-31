Technology News
OnePlus Joins Wireless Power Consortium, Expected to Offer Wireless Charging in Its Future Phones

OnePlus 8 Pro is rumoured to offer wireless charging support, but the company is yet to say anything officially.

31 January 2020
OnePlus Joins Wireless Power Consortium, Expected to Offer Wireless Charging in Its Future Phones

OnePlus seems to have joined Wireless Power Consortium earlier this month

Highlights
  • OnePlus is yet to include wireless charging support in any of its phones
  • OnePlus has always said its wired charging is better
  • The company seems to have changed its mind now

OnePlus may add wireless charging to its upcoming OnePlus 8-series smartphones after all. OnePlus 8 Pro was recently rumoured to be adding support for wireless charging and the latest development bolsters that belief. The Chinese smartphone maker has joined Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) that is a group responsible for the development and maintenance of wireless charging standards. It makes little sense for OnePlus to join WPC unless it is actually planning to add wireless charging to its smartphones. The only question remains is whether OnePlus 8-series will get it, or we will have to wait until OnePlus 8T lineup.

The WPC members listing on the group's website revealed that OnePlus is now a full member of the standards group. It joins the likes of Apple, Samsung, LG, Oppo, HMD Global, Huawei, Asus, and other smartphone makers. The listing was first spotted by MobileScout.com. 

OnePlus has traditionally stayed away from including wireless charging support in its smartphones. While it is believed to be one of the ways that help the company keep the costs down to aggressively price its phones, but the company has touted the prowess of its wired fast charging technology to avoid including wireless charging.

Lau had reportedly said at last year's MWC: “OnePlus charging is one of the best. Wireless charging is far inferior.”

We will have to wait until the company officially confirms whether OnePlus 8-series phones are getting wireless charging support but the company's decision to join WPC will certainly be welcomed by its fans and consumers.

From what rumours and leaks have indicated about the OnePlus 8-series, the OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to come with 120Hz refresh rate display that the company has already shown. Additionally, 5G support and the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC is expected. The Qualcomm chip should ideally also make its way to OnePlus 8.

