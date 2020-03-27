OnePlus on Wednesday announced that the company is extending the warranty period on the OnePlus devices till May 31. The extension is applicable on OnePlus devices whose warranty expires between March 1 and May 30. The company is also extending the return and replacement period of its devices from 15 to 30 days, while further providing free two-way shipping for all returns, replacements, and repairs. The move comes amid the rising cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

Recently, the Indian government announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to curb the spread of the pandemic in the country. Due to this, miscellaneous services in India came to a halt. Similarly, OnePlus in a note released on Wednesday, explained that the company is taking immediate action to ensure safe and smooth customer service amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The note further added that the Chinese tech company has implemented preventive measures at its various locations that include enhanced cleaning procedures, strict hygiene, sanitation requirements, and requiring work from home in accordance with guidance from local government.

OnePlus has also announced that the company has formed a special team that will look into the warranty and replacement-related issues.

"Additionally, we are also working on a back-up device program that will allow you to stay connected with your loved ones if your phone is out for repair. Initially, the back-up device program will be in the pilot stage available for Europe and North America with limited stock, however, we will do our best to support you," OnePus in the note explained.

Extended warranty and an updated returns policy. We've modified our support policies so you can continue to stay safe at home, worry-free. Know more on OnePlus Forums ???? https://t.co/pQgqjpl80A#Lockdown21 https://t.co/kl01fuwMBf — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 26, 2020

At the moment in India, several other tech giants have also announced similar warranty extension offers to ensure smooth customer services amid the lockdown which is in place till April 14. Several launches of smartphones were also been postponed.

Meanwhile, Indian users with OnePlus phones and other OnePlus products can check their warranty status on the official OnePlus website. They can further reach on the helpline number also provided on the website.