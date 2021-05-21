OnePlus is announcing that it will extend the warranty till June 30 on all its products in India whose warranty is expiring between April 1 and June 29, 2021. The announcement comes amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country. OnePlus also extended the warranty on its devices last year owing to a similar situation regarding COVID-19. Many companies have also announced that they have extended the warranty for its smartphones and other devices. OnePlus has mentioned that it will update its customers if there is a change in the policies or its operations.

The warranty extension announcement was made through a post on the OnePlus Community forum. It states that “the OnePlus Support team has put actions into place for the well-being of our employees, customers, community members, and partners during the current unforeseen circumstances.” As mentioned, OnePlus will extend the warranty for all its products till June 30, 2021, provided that the ongoing warranty on those products expires between April 1 and June 29, 2021.

OnePlus has also mentioned that due to complying to the government's protocols, there will be a delay in delivering recent product orders to certain locations. OnePlus says it may not be able to estimate the delivery time on such orders until the restrictions from the government ease. The company also mentioned that its service centre operations are currently temporarily halted. These service centres will be operational again once the situation improves. To look for the nearest service centre, head to OnePlus support website.

Many brands that have recently announced warranty extensions due to COVID-19 lockdown are Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Poco. Similar moves were made many brands last year owing to the COVID-19 crisis in the country. Transsion India has announced that it will extend the warranty on its Tecno and Itel phones by 60 days.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.