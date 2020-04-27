Technology News
loading

OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Price in India Tipped to Be Rs. 3,990

OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger is priced at $69.95 (roughly Rs. 5,300) in the US which makes the Indian variant quite cheaper.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 27 April 2020 11:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Price in India Tipped to Be Rs. 3,990

OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger has a Bedtime Mode

Highlights
  • Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger might be priced at Rs. 3,990
  • It may go on sale in May along with the phones
  • OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger is cheaper in India than US

OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger was launched alongside the company's latest phones, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. While the prices for the phones in India have been previously revealed, the company has not shared the pricing for the wireless charger. Now, according to a report, the price for the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger has been set at Rs. 3,990. Just like the phones, the price for the wireless charger in India is cheaper compared to its US price.

The report by Pricebaba in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal states that the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger will be priced at Rs. 3,990. Notably, OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger is priced at $69.95 (roughly Rs. 5,300) in the US, about Rs. 1,300 more than the reported Indian pricing. The wireless charger, as the name suggests, supports 30W charging and is the only wireless charger that will give the full 30W to the OnePlus 8 Pro. However, it can be used to charge non-OnePlus phones as well at up to 10W.

The OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger comes with a few additional features besides the 30W charging like smart detection that allows it to automatically switch off in Bedtime Mode. It also has foreign object detection and built-in overheating, overcurrent, and overvoltage protection. OnePlus claims it can charge the phones with covers as thick as 8mm.

This follows the US and India pricing for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones. The 8GB + 128GB variant of the OnePlus 8 is priced at $699 (roughly Rs. 53,000) in the US while in India, the same variant is priced at Rs. 44,999. The OnePlus 8 Pro's 8GB + 128GB variant goes for $899 (roughly Rs. 68,300) in the US while the Indian counterpart is priced at Rs. 54,999. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones are $49.95 (roughly Rs. 3,700) in the US while in India, it goes for Rs. 1,999.

 

OnePlus 8 series will go on sale in India in May and the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger can be expected around the same time.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Price in India
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
JioMart WhatsApp Order Booking Service Launched: How to Order
Tamil Movie Skips Cinema for Amazon Amid Pandemic, Akshay Kumar’s Next Might Go to Disney+ Hotstar: Reports
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better

Related Stories

OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Price in India Tipped to Be Rs. 3,990
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Order Essential Goods on WhatsApp via JioMart
  2. Indian Movies Head to Streaming as Coronavirus Keeps Cinemas Shut
  3. JioMart WhatsApp-Based Online Portal Starts Amid Lockdown
  4. Xiaomi Hosting an Event on April 30, Redmi Note 9 Likely to Debut
  5. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  6. WhatsApp Changes Rules for Forwards to Check Misinformation
  7. Is OnePlus 8 Worth Rs. 7,000 More Than OnePlus 7T?
  8. WhatsApp Raises Group Call Limit From Four to Eight People
  9. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  10. OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Finally Get Android 10 - But, via Open Beta
#Latest Stories
  1. Telegram Rolling Out Sticker Directory, Improved Quizzes and More; Will Add 'Secure Group Video Calls' This Year
  2. OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Now Receiving Android 10 Open Beta 1 Update
  3. Tamil Movie Skips Cinema for Amazon Amid Pandemic, Akshay Kumar’s Next Might Go to Disney+ Hotstar: Reports
  4. OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Price in India Tipped to Be Rs. 3,990
  5. JioMart WhatsApp Order Booking Service Launched: How to Order
  6. Germany Flips to Apple-Google Approach on Smartphone Contact Tracing
  7. JioMart WhatsApp-Based Online Portal Starts Amid Lockdown
  8. 5 Useful Features Coming in Android 11: Developer Preview 3 Edition
  9. Solar-Powered Food Carts Converted to Virus Disinfection Vehicles in Kabul
  10. LG Velvet Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of May 7 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com