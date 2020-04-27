OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger was launched alongside the company's latest phones, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. While the prices for the phones in India have been previously revealed, the company has not shared the pricing for the wireless charger. Now, according to a report, the price for the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger has been set at Rs. 3,990. Just like the phones, the price for the wireless charger in India is cheaper compared to its US price.

The report by Pricebaba in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal states that the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger will be priced at Rs. 3,990. Notably, OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger is priced at $69.95 (roughly Rs. 5,300) in the US, about Rs. 1,300 more than the reported Indian pricing. The wireless charger, as the name suggests, supports 30W charging and is the only wireless charger that will give the full 30W to the OnePlus 8 Pro. However, it can be used to charge non-OnePlus phones as well at up to 10W.

The OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger comes with a few additional features besides the 30W charging like smart detection that allows it to automatically switch off in Bedtime Mode. It also has foreign object detection and built-in overheating, overcurrent, and overvoltage protection. OnePlus claims it can charge the phones with covers as thick as 8mm.

This follows the US and India pricing for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones. The 8GB + 128GB variant of the OnePlus 8 is priced at $699 (roughly Rs. 53,000) in the US while in India, the same variant is priced at Rs. 44,999. The OnePlus 8 Pro's 8GB + 128GB variant goes for $899 (roughly Rs. 68,300) in the US while the Indian counterpart is priced at Rs. 54,999. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones are $49.95 (roughly Rs. 3,700) in the US while in India, it goes for Rs. 1,999.

OnePlus 8 series will go on sale in India in May and the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger can be expected around the same time.

