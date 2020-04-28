OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger has been officially priced in India, however, the wireless charger is not up for sale or pre-orders just yet, like the OnePlus 8-series phones. OnePlus claims that the wireless charger can charge the OnePlus 8 Pro from 0 to 50 percent in just 29 minutes. The listing of the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger on the company website comes days after the company announced the India pricing for the new OnePlus 8 smartphones and accessories that were launched on April 14. As expected, the India price of the wireless charger is cheaper than the US price.

OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger price

OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger will be offered in White colour and is priced at Rs. 3,990. The price is inclusive of all taxes. However, the company has not given any details about its availability and interested buyers can select the 'Notify Me' option to get updates via e-mail.

Notably, OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger is priced at $69.95 (roughly Rs. 5,300) in the US, which is around Rs. 1,300 more than the Indian pricing.

OnePlus 8 series will go on sale in India in May and the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger can be expected around the same time.

OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger specifications

As the name suggests, the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger supports 30W charging and is the only wireless charger, as of now, that will give the full 30W to the OnePlus 8 Pro. However, the wireless charger can be used to charge non-OnePlus smartphones at up to 10W.

As mentioned, OnePlus claims that Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger can charge OnePlus 8 Pro from 0 to 50 percent in just 29 minutes. The company also stated that the charger can function even when the phone case (up to 8mm thick) is on. Additionally, the device comes with Bedtime Mode that automatically switches off the charger at a given time that can be set by the user. This allows users to set the time during which they want the device to automatically toggle off.

Moreover, the Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger has overheating, overcurrent, and overvoltage protection.

In terms of its dimensions, OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger measures 74x118x77.9mm. The wireless charger weighs about 300 grams.

