OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Said to Launch on April 14, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Also Tipped

OnePlus’ first true wireless earbuds are said to arrive later this year.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 1 April 2020 19:27 IST
Interestingly, OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to offer support for 30W wireless charging

Highlights
  • OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger will debut alongside OnePlus 8
  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is said to launch next week as well
  • It might be a more affordable version of Bullets Wireless 2

OnePlus 8 and its Pro sibling will go official on April 14, but it appears that OnePlus also has a couple of surprises in its bag. Noted tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that the company will also launch a wireless charger that will offer a 30W charging output. Plus, a new wearable audio device will also make its debut soon. OnePlus has unveiled headphones at its phone launch events in the past too, and the same might be the case this year as well. Also, OnePlus' first true wireless earbuds are tipped to debut at a later date in 2020.

A 91Mobile report that cites Agarwal mentions that the wireless charging accessory will be called OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger. The launch of a wireless charging accessory is not merely a coincidence, as OnePlus is heavily rumoured to finally introduce wireless charging support on its phones this year, starting with the OnePlus 8 Pro.

As per a previous leak, OnePlus 8 Pro will bring support for 30W wireless charging. Earlier this year, OnePlus joined the Wireless Power Consortium, indicating that wireless charging support might be on its way to OnePlus phones. The Chinese smartphone maker is also tipped to launch a power bank with fast charging support soon.

Coming to the rumoured OnePlus audio device, it is said to launch as the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. However, these are not true wireless earbuds and might actually be a more affordable version of the existing Bullets Wireless 2 (Review) headphones. Unfortunately, details about its design, features, and hardware such as driver size are still under the wraps. As for the rumoured OnePlus true wireless earbuds, they will reportedly debut later this year.

OnePlus, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger, OnePlus 8
