Alongside the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and the Bullets Wireless 2, OnePlus has now silently also launched the Warp Charge 30 car charger in India. The new car charger is the successor of the Dash Charge car charger launched in 2016, and the fresh variant comes with a new design, a red led ring light that resembles the back lights of a car, and a slightly lower price tag as well. The Warp Charge 30 car charger offers the same 30 Watt (5V-6A) output as the Warp Charge 30 charger, and comes with 12V/24V=4.5A input.

The OnePlus Warp Charge 30 car charger is priced in India at Rs. 1,990, and is listed as ‘Coming Soon'. OnePlus has activated the ‘Notify Me' button for taking registrations of interest, and users will be notified when the product becomes available. The new car charger has a slightly longer silver-coloured metal grip, one USB port, and a new illuminated ring of red light surrounding it that is similar to vehicle rear lights. The company claims that the Warp Charge 30 car charger is capable of filling 50 percent of OnePlus 7 Pro's battery in just 20 minutes.

The new car charger is equipped with a smart chipset and variable voltage capability to amplify safety. It integrates features like overcurrent protection, overcharging protection, overheating protection, short-circuit protection, temperature control, and cold temperature charging.

The company also says that the USB port has been stress-tested over 5,000 times and the lighter plug has been stress-tested over 2,000 times. The Warp Charge 30 comes in graphite colour option, measures at 80x28x28mm, and weighs only 39 grams. The car charger bundles a OnePlus Warp Charge Type-C Cable inside the box.

