NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus to Crowdsource Next OxygenOS Feature, Offers Free Phone and Launch Event Invite

, 05 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus to Crowdsource Next OxygenOS Feature, Offers Free Phone and Launch Event Invite

OnePlus asks its users to pitch for next OxygenOS feature

Highlights

  • OnePlus has announced a new #PMChallenge
  • The challenge involves users to design a pitch for an Oxygen OS feature
  • Winner gets new OnePlus phone, launch event invite and plane tickets

OnePlus has announced a new challenge on its forums allowing its fans to design a new feature for OxygenOS. The user has to explain the feature in detail, answer imperative questions to convince OnePlus that the idea will survive the logical hoops of implementation, and even provide sketches with the feature flow on a smartphone for better understanding. The user whose idea convinces the company the most will get a chance to fly to one of OnePlus' events where the feature will be made commercial, and the winner will also get the new OnePlus phone for which the feature will be built.

OnePlus fans can pitch their ideas in the Tech section before February 22. They will need to submit a product requirements document (PRD) answering few imperative questions in a new thread (with #PMChallenge in the title). The questions include 'who are the users?' What is the proposed function? What is the user value? And if there are existing comparable functions in the smartphone industry, how is your proposed feature superior?

As mentioned, you are also required to explain the logic behind this feature and how you want it to be implemented. Also, the user has to include directions and details via diagram sketches. Draw each screen and show the flow from screen to screen. OnePlus has also provided a design principle post for users to get a clear idea of what OnePlus is looking for.

Once the pitch is scrutinised and it meets all their requirements, a winner will be chosen from the lot and be announced by mid-March. "When the feature is ready, we'll fly you out to a OnePlus launch event near you for a VIP experience so that you can proudly witness its launch in real life! You'll also receive the device you helped build," OnePlus notes on its forums.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OxygenOS
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Samsung Galaxy M20 Receives New Software Update Ahead of Official Availability
Tesla to Buy Battery Tech Maker Maxwell Technologies for $218 Million
OnePlus to Crowdsource Next OxygenOS Feature, Offers Free Phone and Launch Event Invite
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 5 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Realme 2 Pro, Honor 9N, and Others Get Discounts During Flipkart Sale
  2. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale in India Today
  3. Xiaomi Teases Launch of Smart Shoes in India
  4. PS4 and Xbox One Are at Their Lowest Prices Ever. Right Time to Buy?
  5. Samsung Galaxy M20 Review
  6. Jio GigaFiber User Answers All Your Questions About Jio's Broadband Service
  7. PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0 Bonus Challenge to Convert BC to UC: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
  9. New DTH Rules Come Into Effect: Here's How to Choose Packages
  10. Samsung Galaxy M20 Gets Updated Again Ahead of India Sale
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.