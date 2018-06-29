OnePlus launched the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage OnePlus 6 variant without the Marvel branding just days ago, and has priced it at Rs. 43,999. Now, the company has also released its Software Maintenance Schedule, promising two years of software updates and three years of security releases for all of its recent OnePlus devices. Also, at MWC Shanghai, CEO Pete Lau confirms that the company is planning to release a 5G capable smartphone next year, and that it is looking to tie up with carriers for release in the US market.

The company has announced the OnePlus Maintanance Schedule promising the roll out of Android software updates for two years, and three years of Android security updates. This applies to OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, and OnePlus 6 units, effective immediately. This means that while OnePlus 3 users software support is about to end, security patches will be rolled out for one more year. Same goes for all the other phones, just count the time frame from the month of their release.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau made some important announcements at MWC Shanghai as well, especially regarding its commitment towards carrier partnership in the US, reports PC Mag. Lau confirmed that the company looks to make a bigger push in the US market, where people are heavily reliant on carriers for buying phones, and therefore the company is looking to partner with big carriers in the region. Recently, the company did the same in Europe as well. Lau specifically notes that partnering with carriers doesn't mean that the phones will be shipped with bloatware. The company will continue to prioritise "speed and a bloatware-free experience."

Furthermore, Lau also said that the 2019 OnePlus phone will support 5G, which is great as wide roll out of 5G is anticipated in the US next year. As of now, OnePlus sells the OnePlus 6 in the US directly, and the only way you can physically feel the phone before buying is through the pop-up stores it hosts during initial launch. Carrier partnerships will see the smartphone on the shelves of big carrier stores as well. To recall, OnePlus managed to sell one million units of the OnePlus 6 in just 22 days since launch.