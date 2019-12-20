Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Unveils New Bug Bounty Programme, Partners With HackerOne to Increase Security Efforts

OnePlus Unveils New Bug Bounty Programme, Partners With HackerOne to Increase Security Efforts

The OnePlus-HackerOne collaboration will start as a pilot program, inviting select researchers to test out OnePlus’ systems against potential threats. The program will go public later in 2020.

By | Updated: 20 December 2019 11:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Unveils New Bug Bounty Programme, Partners With HackerOne to Increase Security Efforts

OnePlus has proactively introduced new measures to prevent security threats on OnePlus systems

Highlights
  • OnePlus will offer $50 to $7,000 to experts for discovering threats
  • HackerOne partnership will help OnePlus gain insight from top experts
  • The program has a dedicated website with details for threat submission

OnePlus has introduced a new bug bounty programme and partnered with HackerOne to help improve its security efforts. The rewards for qualifying bug reports will range from $50 to $7,000 depending on the nature of the flaw. OnePlus says that it will engage with academics and security professionals to responsibly discover, disclose, and fix issues that could affect the security of OnePlus' systems in the future. The company has separately partnered with HackerOne as well to proactively defend against threats.

With the increasing in phishing and hacking practices, OnePlus is proactively taking measures to prevent major security threats from potentially compromising user data. To this effect, it has introduced a new OnePlus Security Response Center that will engage with top security professionals and academics in the security industry to proactively scan, discover, and disclose any security threats in the OnePlus systems. This new authoritative body will ensure that a streamlined process is maintained by the researcher and OnePlus for seamless conversation to enable quick fixes for the discovered threat. As mentioned, the new OnePlus Security Response Center will offer bug bounty ranging from $50 to $7,000 to security experts who discover and report on potential threats to OnePlus' systems through the new bug bounty programme.

If a security researcher finds a threat, they can report it to the OnePlus official website, OnePlus Community forums or OnePlus applications. OnePlus has also introduced a new dedicated site for security experts to submit vulnerability reports, read the terms of the full programme, and get the standardised form for reporting security issues. Technical experts at OnePlus will review the report and offer feedback accordingly

Separately, OnePlus has also partnered with renowned hacker-powered security platform HackerOne to tap into their extensive network of security experts to surface the most relevant security vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by external actors. This collaboration will start as a pilot programme, inviting select researchers to test out OnePlus' systems against potential threats. The program will go public later in 2020. OnePlus looks to gain insight from top security researchers, academic scholars, and independent experts to help scan potential threats to OnePlus' systems. These new proactive efforts from OnePlus are commendable, especially in times when unethical hacking practices are reported regularly. OnePlus is also efficient in rolling out security patches to its users, and was one of the first companies to bring Android 10 to its smartphone portfolio.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, HAckerOne, OnePlus Security Response Center, OnePlus Bug Bounty Programme
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Leak Tips 48-Megapixel Camera With tOIS, Snapdragon 855 SoC, Price, and More
Facebook Working on Own Operating System to Run Its AR Glasses

Related Stories

OnePlus Unveils New Bug Bounty Programme, Partners With HackerOne to Increase Security Efforts
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pornhub Reveals 2019 Android Statistics That Google Is Keeping Secret
  2. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get OxygenOS 10.3 Update With November Security Patch
  3. Redmi Note 7 Duo May Soon Get MIUI 11 Update Based on Android 10
  4. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  5. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  6. Realme X2 With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India
  7. Realme X2 Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specifications Leak Tips Snapdragon 855, tOIS Tech
  9. Airtel, Vodafone Confirm Internet, Voice, SMS Shut Down in Certain Areas of Delhi
  10. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Working on Own Operating System to Run Its AR Glasses
  2. OnePlus Unveils New Bug Bounty Programme, Partners With HackerOne to Increase Security Efforts
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Leak Tips 48-Megapixel Camera With tOIS, Snapdragon 855 SoC, Price, and More
  4. Tenet Trailer: ‘Time Runs Out’ in Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie
  5. Realme X2 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  6. Facebook Says Investigating Data Exposure of 267 Million Users
  7. Facebook to Separate 2-Factor Authentication From 'People You May Know' Feature
  8. Samsung Galaxy S11 Series Phones Tipped to Pack 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, Galaxy S11+ Might Feature Custom 108-Megapixel Sensor
  9. Honor 20, Honor 20i, Honor 10 Lite, More Phones Listed With Price Cuts on Amazon, Flipkart
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Official Site Listing Reveals RAM, Storage, and Colour Options
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.