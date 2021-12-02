OnePlus RT price in India has been tipped by a new report. The phone is said to launch an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, as well as a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. OnePlus RT is said to be the rebranded version of the OnePlus 9RT that was launched in China in October. The phone's launch price in the Chinese market was CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,800) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is quite close to the India price speculation.

OnePlus RT price in India (leaked)

Citing a source, The Mobile Indian reported that the OnePlus RT price in India could be set at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The publication then cites another source to claim that the OnePlus may launch this variant for Rs. 37,999. There is also speculation about a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model that could be priced at Rs. 34,999.

A previous report said that the OnePlus RT is expected to be priced in India somewhere between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 44,000.

To compare, OnePlus 9RT was launched in China at a price of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,800) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,100) for the 8GB + 256GB model. There is a third 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option that is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,700).

Furthermore, the OnePlus 9 RT India launch may also affect the price of the OnePlus 9R, the report says, adding it could be available at Rs. 34,999. Speculations are rife that the OnePlus RT may launch in India on December 16 alongside the OnePlus Buds Z2. The TWS earbuds are said to come in Obsidian Black and Pearl White colour options.

OnePlus RT specifications (expected)

The OnePlus RT could have the same specifications as the OnePlus 9RT. In that case, OnePlus RT will come equipped with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It should be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone may get a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options could include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone could pack a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast charging.