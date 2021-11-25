Technology News
OnePlus RT India Date Launch Tipped as December 16, OnePlus 9RT Rebranded Variant Expected

OnePlus RT may come in two colour options in India – Nano Silver and Hacker Black.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 November 2021 10:39 IST
OnePlus RT India Date Launch Tipped as December 16, OnePlus 9RT Rebranded Variant Expected

OnePlus RT may be just a rebrand of the OnePlus 9RT launched in China last month

Highlights
  • OnePlus RT may be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • OnePlus RT is likely to supports Warp Charge 65T fast charging
  • OnePlus RT may come with up to 256GB of onboard storage

OnePlus RT launch date in India has been leaked. The phone is largely anticipated to launch in the Indian market next month, after being unveiled in China in October as the OnePlus 9RT. Previous reports have indicated the OnePlus 9RT will be rebranded at launch in India as the OnePlus RT. Specifications and design are likely to be same, and pricing should ideally also fall in the same range. The OnePlus RT was recently tipped to come in two colour options – Hacker Black and Nano Silver.

Tipster Max Jambor claims that the OnePlus RT may launch in India on December 16. If true, the launch event is likely just three weeks from now and OnePlus should start teasing its arrival soon. Alongside the OnePlus RT, the company is likely to unveil the OnePlus Buds Z2 in India as well. The TWS earbuds are expected to come in Obsidian Black and Pearl White colour options.

As per leaks based on the OnePlus 9RT, the OnePlus RT is expected to be priced in India somewhere between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 44,000.

OnePlus RT specifications

If the OnePlus RT is indeed the same as the OnePlus 9RT, then it is likely to run on ColorOS based Android 11 and feature a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone should be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM.

OnePlus RT may come with triple rear cameras that carry the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The camera setup should also include a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus RT may feature a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor at the front.

The OnePlus RT may come with up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is likely to come with a list of connectivity options that includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC. The phone should also have a USB Type-C port and an in-display fingerprint sensor. OnePlus may provide a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T fast charging.

OnePlus RT

OnePlus RT

Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Further reading: OnePlus RT, OnePlus RT Specifications, OnePlus RT Price in India, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Apple Warns Thai Activists 'State-Sponsored Attackers' May Have Targeted Their iPhone Handsets
Redmi Note 11 4G With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

