OnePlus RT India launch could happen very soon. Ahead of the official announcement, Amazon's OnePlus RT advertisement has surfaced on Google search results, as per a tipster. Recently, the upcoming OnePlus phone has been spotted on both the Google Supported Devices List and Google Play Listing website hinting at an imminent launch. OnePlus 9RT, which went live in China in October is expected to arrive in India with the OnePlus RT moniker. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and features a triple camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

Amazon's advertisement of OnePlus RT in the Google search results was first spotted by known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). However, OnePlus RT is not listed on the e-commerce website. Based on this, it's safe to speculate that the company is likely to introduce the OnePlus 9RT as OnePlus RT in the Indian market. However, the brand hasn't confirmed anything regarding OnePlus RT's India launch.

To recall, OnePlus 9RT was launched in China in October with a price tag of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,600) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,900) for the 8GB + 256GB model.

Specifications of OnePlus 9RT include a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus 9RT is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The handset features a triple rear camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. OnePlus 9RT has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie shooter as well. The phone offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery which supports Warp Charge 65T fast charging.

