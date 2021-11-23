Technology News
  OnePlus RT Amazon India Advertising Said to Surface on Google Search Results, May Launch Soon

OnePlus RT Amazon India Advertising Said to Surface on Google Search Results, May Launch Soon

OnePlus 9RT is expected to launch in India with the OnePlus RT moniker.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 November 2021 18:24 IST
OnePlus RT Amazon India Advertising Said to Surface on Google Search Results, May Launch Soon

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 9RT last month in China

Highlights
  • OnePlus RT is expected to make its way to India soon
  • OnePlus RT is not listed on the Amazon India website
  • OnePlus 9RT features Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

OnePlus RT India launch could happen very soon. Ahead of the official announcement, Amazon's OnePlus RT advertisement has surfaced on Google search results, as per a tipster. Recently, the upcoming OnePlus phone has been spotted on both the Google Supported Devices List and Google Play Listing website hinting at an imminent launch. OnePlus 9RT, which went live in China in October is expected to arrive in India with the OnePlus RT moniker. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and features a triple camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

Amazon's advertisement of OnePlus RT in the Google search results was first spotted by known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). However, OnePlus RT is not listed on the e-commerce website. Based on this, it's safe to speculate that the company is likely to introduce the OnePlus 9RT as OnePlus RT in the Indian market. However, the brand hasn't confirmed anything regarding OnePlus RT's India launch.

To recall, OnePlus 9RT was launched in China in October with a price tag of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,600) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,900) for the 8GB + 256GB model.

Specifications of OnePlus 9RT include a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus 9RT is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The handset features a triple rear camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. OnePlus 9RT has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie shooter as well. The phone offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery which supports Warp Charge 65T fast charging.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus RT, OnePlus 9RT, Amazon India, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus 10 Pro Aluminium Dummy Leaked, Tips Quad Rear Camera Setup

OnePlus RT Amazon India Advertising Said to Surface on Google Search Results, May Launch Soon
