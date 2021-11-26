Technology News
OnePlus RT Appears on OnePlus Care App in India Ahead of Tipped December Launch

OnePlus RT is tipped to arrive as a rebranded version of the Chinese OnePlus 9RT.

By David Delima | Updated: 26 November 2021 11:11 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 9RT was launched in Black, Silver, and Green colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus RT is likely to sport Snapdragon 888 under the hood
  • Previous leaks point to a December 16 launch for OnePlus RT
  • OnePlus RT could feature a 50-megapixel rear camera setup

OnePlus RT has been spotted on a new listing on the OnePlus Care app in India, suggesting that the smartphone could be on its way to the country. OnePlus 9RT was unveiled in China in October, and the smartphone was recently tipped to arrive in India in December. The handset is expected to sport the same specifications as its Chinese counterpart, which include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 6.62-inch AMOLED display, along with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

A listing for the Chinese OnePlus 9RT was spotted on the Indian version of the official OnePlus Care app by tipster Mukul Sharma, according to a report by 91Mobiles. While previous reports suggest that the smartphone is likely to launch as OnePlus RT in India, the app entry could simply be a placeholder. The appearance of the handset on the official app comes a day after a tipster suggested that the handset could be launched in India on December 16.

OnePlus RT specifications (expected)

According to previous leaks, OnePlus RT could feature the same specifications as its Chinese counterpart, which means the phone is likely to feature a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone could sport a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is also expected to launch with support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC connectivity, running on a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 65T fast charging. On the camera front, OnePlus RT is likely to sport a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, the company is expected to equip the smartphone with a 16-megapixel selfie camera, similar to the Chinese OnePlus 9RT.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus RT, Oneplus, OnePlus RT India Launch, OnePlus RT Specifications, OnePlus 9RT India
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
