Technology News
loading

OnePlus Red Cable Life Offering 1TB Cloud Storage for Subscribers, Up From 50GB

OnePlus Red Cable Club Care plan is also offering 120GB cloud storage.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 25 March 2021 18:20 IST
OnePlus Red Cable Life Offering 1TB Cloud Storage for Subscribers, Up From 50GB

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Red Cable Club members receive additional benefits upon registration

Highlights
  • Red Cable Club has benefits like cloud storage, extended warranty, more
  • The upgraded plan was made effective on March 23
  • Red Cable Club benefits are available for all OnePlus smartphones

OnePlus has announced an upgrade for its Red Cable Club plans with an increase in the cloud storage capacity. Red Cable Club is a community by OnePlus where members can avail special benefits such as cloud storage, extended warranty, discounted battery replacements, and more. There are two plans — OnePlus Red Cable Club Care and OnePlus Red Cable Club Life — that the users can sign up for. However, members can only sign up for the Red Cable Club service once per device.

The upgrade to the Red Cable Club was announced through OnePlus forum. The upgrade will see an increase in the cloud storage available to subscribers. Both plans offered only 50GB initially but will now offer up to 120GB on the Care plan and 1TB on the Life plan. The upgrade has been effective since March 23 for all OnePlus smartphone users. If for some reason it isn't visible, OnePlus asks users to reach out via the customer care service. OnePlus Red Cable Club Pro membership includes both the plans and the subscription price for Care plan is Rs. 1,499 per year and for Life plan is Rs. 1,999 per year. Apart from increased cloud storage, Red Cable Club Pro Life members will also get a year worth of Amazon Prime subscription.

The Red Cable Club was introduced in December 2019 to celebrate the sixth-year anniversary of the smartphone brand. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau reportedly thought about this initiative after a visit to India where he saw many people using OnePlus smartphones. The distinguishing factor that made Lau realise that people were using his smartphones was the red charging cable that has become synonymous with the brand. The club provides benefits like cloud storage along with an extended one-year warranty for all smartphones from OnePlus 6T and onwards. OnePlus will also give 50 percent discount on battery replacement for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6.

To become a part of the Red Cable Club, users with OnePlus 6 or higher will need to go to Settings and log in to their OnePlus account to link their phones. Once done, they will automatically be registered for the membership. For OnePlus 3/3T and OnePlus 5/5T smartphones, users will need the OnePlus Community app on their devices. After that head to Community > Profile > Red Cable Club and link their smartphone to their OnePlus account. For OnePlus One, OnePlus Two and OnePlus X smartphones, users will have to download the OnePlus Care app to verify their devices.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Red Cable Club
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Realme GT Neo Final Fantasy Colour and 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor Teased, Tipped to Come With 120Hz Display
Philips Selling Home Appliance Arm to Asian Investment Firm Hillhouse Capital for EUR 3.7 Billion

Related Stories

OnePlus Red Cable Life Offering 1TB Cloud Storage for Subscribers, Up From 50GB
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Reports 1 Billion Accumulated Downloads Since 2018 Launch
  2. Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 With Snapdragon SoCs Launched in India
  3. iPhone 11 Gets Holi Discount, Available at Effective Price of Rs. 41,900
  4. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  5. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
  6. OnePlus Watch Now Listed at an Introductory Price of Rs. 14,999
  7. Steve Jobs’ 1973 Handwritten Job Application Auctioned: See It Here
  8. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update Faces Antitrust Probe From CCI
  9. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  10. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Desktop App, Web Player Get New Design, Indian Users Get Synced Lyrics
  2. Realme 8-Series 5G Variants to Launch in India ‘Soon’, Reveals CEO Madhav Sheth
  3. Realme Holi Days Sale Brings Discounts on Smartphones, Smart TVs, Earphones, and More
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Could Launch in India Next Week, European Variant Gets Galaxy S21 Camera Features: Reports
  5. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX Over-Ear ANC Headphones With Up to 35 Hours Battery Life Launched
  6. OnePlus Red Cable Life Offering 1TB Cloud Storage for Subscribers, Up From 50GB
  7. Philips Selling Home Appliance Arm to Asian Investment Firm Hillhouse Capital for EUR 3.7 Billion
  8. Realme GT Neo Final Fantasy Colour and 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor Teased, Tipped to Come With 120Hz Display
  9. India Might Ban Cryptocurrency, But Coinbase Is Looking for Indian Engineers
  10. Qualcomm Planning to Launch Nintendo Switch-Like Android Gaming Console: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com