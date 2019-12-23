Technology News
  • OnePlus Red Cable Club Programme Launched, Offers Free 50GB Cloud Storage, OnePlus Care Benefits, and More

OnePlus Red Cable Club Programme Launched, Offers Free 50GB Cloud Storage, OnePlus Care Benefits, and More

OnePlus Red Cable Club membership is open for all OnePlus phones launched so far.

Updated: 23 December 2019 14:01 IST
OnePlus Red Cable Club programme benefits also include a jackpot gift

Highlights
  • OnePlus Red Cable Club offers 50GB cloud storage for a year
  • 50 percent discount on battery replacement available for select models
  • Extended warranty and upgrade offers are also on table

OnePlus has unveiled the Red Cable Club, a new initiative that aims to reward the OnePlus community with benefits such as free cloud storage, extended warranty benefits, discounted battery replacement, and more. The OnePlus Red Cable Club programme will offer the benefits to all OnePlus phone users, ranging from the latest OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro and going all the way back to the company's first device, the OnePlus One. However, the rewards offered to OnePlus phone users will vary depending on the phone they are using. Also, the OnePlus Red Cable Club membership can be activated only once per device.

In order to participate, users with OnePlus 6 or a newer model have to download the latest build of OxygenOS and then log in to their OnePlus account to link their phone for automatic registration. Those with a OnePlus 3-series or OnePlus 5-series phone can register for OnePlus Red Cable Club membership using the OnePlus Community app (Community > Profile > Red Cable Club). As for OnePlus One, OnePlus 2, and OnePlus X users, they have to download the OnePlus Care app and then verify their phone to register and avail the benefits of the OnePlus Red Cable Club initiative. Listed below are the benefits of the OnePlus Red Cable Club membership:

Free 50GB of cloud storage for a year

The free 50GB cloud storage for 1 year offer is currently available only for the OnePlus 6 and newer models, but older OnePlus phones will soon be added as well.

OnePlus Care benefits

The OnePlus Red Cable Club members can avail additional OnePlus Care services for free depending on the phone they are using:

• Extended one year warranty for OnePlus 6T and newer models for free

• 50 percent discount on battery replacement for OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3T, and OnePlus 3.

• Upgrade offers on all OnePlus phones launched so far

In addition to the aforementioned benefits, the OnePlus Red Cable Club members can also try their luck once a day to win the Red Cable Jackpot that offers curated gift boxes worth over Rs. 100,000 and 50 percent discount on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 headphones. You can check more details about the OnePlus Red Cable Club membership and benefits here. And here is the story behind the inception of OnePlus Red Cable Club programme in the words of OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau, himself.

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Red Cable Club

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Red Cable Club
Nadeem Sarwar

Comment
 
 

