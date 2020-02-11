OnePlus last launched a 10,000mAh power bank in 2015. And even though the company has kept improving its proprietary wired charging standard over the years, it is yet to be ported over to a power bank form factor. It appears that OnePlus is now finally ready to launch a power bank with fast charging capability. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has hinted on Twitter that a OnePlus power bank with fast charging support might go official soon. And with the OnePlus 8 series tipped to be introduced next month, what better time to pull a double whammy than launching a fast charging power bank and also finally adding wireless charging support to the phones.

Here's what Pei said in his tweet:

RT if you'd like a fast charging power bank ⚡⚡⚡ — Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 10, 2020

Pei's tweet is not a confirmation per se, but given the demand from fans and the nature of Pei's tweet, it appears that OnePlus might pull off a surprise and launch a power bank with fast charging capability soon. Dash Charge Power Bank, anyone?

As of now, no leaks have surfaced so far regarding OnePlus' plans of launching a power bank with fast charging support, which means we are completely in the dark regarding its design, capacity, or the pricing at the moment. OnePlus has reiterated on multiple occasions that if a charging technology - be it wireless or in this case, power banks - matches up to its wired charging standards, only then will it see the light of the day. Well, it appears that OnePlus has finally cracked that code for power banks.

Interestingly, OnePlus might also bring another highly requested feature to the table soon – wireless charging support. OnePlus recently joined the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), the industry body that oversees the development of wireless charging standards. Leaks also suggest that wireless charging will finally make its way to OnePlus phones, starting with the OnePlus 8 Pro.