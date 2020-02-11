Technology News
OnePlus Power Bank With Fast Charging Support May Launch Soon

OnePlus might finally bring wireless charging to its phones this year.

Updated: 11 February 2020 11:49 IST
OnePlus Power Bank With Fast Charging Support May Launch Soon

OnePlus’ last power bank was launched back in 2015

Highlights
  • OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has hinted at the launch of a power bank
  • The company’s upcoming power bank might offer fast charging support
  • OnePlus is reportedly adding wireless charging support to its phones soon

OnePlus last launched a 10,000mAh power bank in 2015. And even though the company has kept improving its proprietary wired charging standard over the years, it is yet to be ported over to a power bank form factor. It appears that OnePlus is now finally ready to launch a power bank with fast charging capability. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has hinted on Twitter that a OnePlus power bank with fast charging support might go official soon. And with the OnePlus 8 series tipped to be introduced next month, what better time to pull a double whammy than launching a fast charging power bank and also finally adding wireless charging support to the phones.

Here's what Pei said in his tweet:

 

 

Pei's tweet is not a confirmation per se, but given the demand from fans and the nature of Pei's tweet, it appears that OnePlus might pull off a surprise and launch a power bank with fast charging capability soon. Dash Charge Power Bank, anyone?

As of now, no leaks have surfaced so far regarding OnePlus' plans of launching a power bank with fast charging support, which means we are completely in the dark regarding its design, capacity, or the pricing at the moment. OnePlus has reiterated on multiple occasions that if a charging technology - be it wireless or in this case, power banks - matches up to its wired charging standards, only then will it see the light of the day. Well, it appears that OnePlus has finally cracked that code for power banks.

Interestingly, OnePlus might also bring another highly requested feature to the table soon – wireless charging support. OnePlus recently joined the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), the industry body that oversees the development of wireless charging standards. Leaks also suggest that wireless charging will finally make its way to OnePlus phones, starting with the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Power Bank
Nadeem Sarwar
