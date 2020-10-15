Technology News
loading

OnePlus Power Bank With 10,000mAh Capacity, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India

The OnePlus Power Bank has dual-USB ports to charge two devices simultaneously.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 15 October 2020 11:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Power Bank With 10,000mAh Capacity, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India

OnePlus Power Bank has 12 layers of circuit protection

Highlights
  • OnePlus Power Bank has a 10,000mAh lithium polymer battery
  • It supports up to 18W fast charging
  • OnePlus Power Bank is available in black and green colour options

OnePlus Power Bank with 18W fast charging has been launched in India. It is available in two colour options and has dual-USB ports, allowing two devices to be charged simultaneously. The company introduced the power bank alongside the OnePlus 8T smartphone, OnePlus Buds Z TWS earbuds, and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition earphones. OnePlus Power Bank has a 10,000mAh lithium polymer battery and 12 layers of circuit protection. The power bank's availability is so far limited to India.

OnePlus Power Bank price in India, availability

OnePlus Power Bank is priced at Rs. 1,299. It is available for early access on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app starting today, October 15. It will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus exclusive offline stores starting October 16. OnePlus Power Bank is available in black and green colours.

OnePlus Power Bank features

The power bank has multiple inbuilt safeguards, including 12 layers of circuit protection. It supports safe pass-through charging. The 10,000mAh lithium-polymer battery supports up to 18W fast charging and allows two devices to be charged at the same time. OnePlus Power Bank weighs 225 grams and has a 3D curved body.

OnePlus Power Bank intelligently detects various fast-charging protocols to adjust output power according to the smartphone. It also allows you to double-click the power button to turn on the low current mode to charge devices such as Bluetooth headsets and other wearables.

It has a 2-in-1 charging cable with dual Micro-USB/Type-C interfaces. It has a streamlined grip, making it a useful travel companion.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Power Bank, OnePlus Power Bank price, OnePlus
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Monster Hunter Trailer Sets Up the Next Action Epic From Resident Evil Duo
Jio May Soon Launch Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription Offer

Related Stories

OnePlus Power Bank With 10,000mAh Capacity, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  2. iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Get Official Discount
  3. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro to Get Huge Price Discounts on Amazon, Flipkart
  4. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched
  5. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  6. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  7. Oppo A15 With Triple Rear Cameras Launching in India on October 15
  8. OnePlus Buds Z, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition Launched
  9. OnePlus 8T Review
  10. OnePlus Nord Gets a New Gray Ash Colour Variant: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 144Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC System Requirements Revealed
  3. Apple TV App Coming to Android TV, Select Sony TVs to Get It First
  4. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series to Receive OxygenOS 11 Update in December: Report
  5. YouTube to Remove Content With COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation
  6. Boat Airdopes 461 TWS Earbuds With 6mm Dynamic Drivers Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,999
  7. Tata Group Looking for Stake in IPO-Bound Online Grocer BigBasket: Report
  8. Jio May Soon Launch Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription Offer
  9. OnePlus Power Bank With 10,000mAh Capacity, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India
  10. Monster Hunter Trailer Sets Up the Next Action Epic From Resident Evil Duo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com