OnePlus Power Bank with 18W fast charging has been launched in India. It is available in two colour options and has dual-USB ports, allowing two devices to be charged simultaneously. The company introduced the power bank alongside the OnePlus 8T smartphone, OnePlus Buds Z TWS earbuds, and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition earphones. OnePlus Power Bank has a 10,000mAh lithium polymer battery and 12 layers of circuit protection. The power bank's availability is so far limited to India.

OnePlus Power Bank price in India, availability

OnePlus Power Bank is priced at Rs. 1,299. It is available for early access on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app starting today, October 15. It will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus exclusive offline stores starting October 16. OnePlus Power Bank is available in black and green colours.

OnePlus Power Bank features

The power bank has multiple inbuilt safeguards, including 12 layers of circuit protection. It supports safe pass-through charging. The 10,000mAh lithium-polymer battery supports up to 18W fast charging and allows two devices to be charged at the same time. OnePlus Power Bank weighs 225 grams and has a 3D curved body.

OnePlus Power Bank intelligently detects various fast-charging protocols to adjust output power according to the smartphone. It also allows you to double-click the power button to turn on the low current mode to charge devices such as Bluetooth headsets and other wearables.

It has a 2-in-1 charging cable with dual Micro-USB/Type-C interfaces. It has a streamlined grip, making it a useful travel companion.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.