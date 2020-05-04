OnePlus has partially resumed its sales operations in India starting today. The development came after the central government eased restrictions on the delivery of non-essential goods in Green and Orange zones across India. Currently, the company is selling its OnePlus products, including smartphones and smart TVs via Amazon and OnePlus.in. The company has said that it would gradually re-open standalone stores in the non-restricted zones as well. OnePlus products are also listed on the OnePlus India website, however, they are said to be "out of stock" at the moment. Customers planning to buy OnePlus smartphones and other products via the company website can select the 'Notify Me' option to get availability details via e-mail.

"As a company, we will continue to follow government directives in terms of both sales and manufacturing in India,” OnePlus said in a statement. “Accordingly, we are gradually re-opening standalone stores in green and orange zones while Amazon.in and oneplus.in will resume sales in these areas as well. On manufacturing, we will resume production once the MHA provides the green signal. Meanwhile, we urge our employees and others to continue to practice caution and stay safe.”

As mentioned, customers residing in Green and Orange zones can purchase OnePlus products including OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus TV Q1, and more via Amazon and eventually, select offline stores. Products listed on the OnePlus India site are currently out of stock and more information about their availability is awaited from the company. Meanwhile, Gadgets 360 was also able to verify that several OnePlus products were available to purchase via Amazon using pin codes of Green and Orange zone areas as labelled by the central government. The estimated time of delivery was shown to be between 5 to 15 days. Similarly, several OnePlus products are available on Flipkart.

In the meantime, OnePlus has not revealed the availability details of the newly launched OnePlus 8 series despite announcing their prices last month. Notably, the OnePlus 8 pop-up boxes are also eligible for delivery in Orange and Green zones, but unfortunately, their availability is also unclear.

In March, OnePlus also announced that the company has extended the global warranty period of products till May 31.

Currently, India is under a lockdown till May 17 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The government recently classified areas based on the number of coronavirus cases as Red, Orange, and Green. Similarly, a notification by the central government for e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart said that the companies can now take orders for non-essential products such as smartphones, TVs, and laptops and can deliver them in areas marked Green and Orange zones.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.