OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Lau has teased the upcoming Always-on Display (AOD) feature through a video on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo. According to the post, OnePlus teamed up with teachers and students with Parsons College in the US to design the “Time” theme for its AOD feature. The video gives a good look at the same and how it has been implemented, along with clips of the design process. AOD will most likely come to select OnePlus phones with OxygenOS 11 that is expected to release over the coming months.

The Weibo post gives us some information on what we can expect from OnePlus' implementation of the AOD feature. It has a “Time” theme that is more of a timeline showing a vertical line straight down the middle of the phone with the current time moving from top to bottom, as the day goes by. The video also shows some interesting features that are part of this theme like gaps in the vertical line whenever the phone is used, with the total number of unlocks on the very top. At the very bottom of the screen, some notification icons can be seen.

Additionally, to minimise the effect on battery life, the number of active pixels at a time has been reduced with this implementation of AOD, according to one of the team members working on this feature.

Lau recently revealed that the final developer preview build of OxygenOS 11 will be released on August 10 that will be followed by the open beta in the near future. OxygenOS 11 will also be based on Android 11. Additionally, it was also recently teased that OnePlus phones will get AOD feature with OxygenOS 11. So, it won't be long until OnePlus users get to experience the AOD feature for the first time, at least for those who opt for the beta version.

