  OnePlus, Oppo to to Combine OxygenOS, ColorOS Into a Unified Operating System in 2022; No OnePlus 9T This Year

OnePlus, Oppo to to Combine OxygenOS, ColorOS Into a Unified Operating System in 2022; No OnePlus 9T This Year

The unified operating system is claimed to retain the DNA of OxygenOS for OnePlus users.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 September 2021 12:13 IST
OnePlus, Oppo to to Combine OxygenOS, ColorOS Into a Unified Operating System in 2022; No OnePlus 9T This Year

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 9 series will get an update next year

Highlights
  • OnePlus and Oppo are working on a unified operating system
  • OxygenOS and ColorOS will be combined for the new platform
  • OnePlus 9T launch is not in plans, Co-Founder Pete Lau confirmed

OnePlus and Oppo have decided to combine their custom OxygenOS and ColorOS skins into a new unified operating system, OnePlus Co-Founder and CEO and Oppo CPO Pete Lau has revealed in a forum post. The new operating system will be a part of the next OnePlus flagship series that is planned for 2022. It comes as a result of the merger between OnePlus and Oppo that became official earlier this year. In a separate media interaction, Lau confirmed that OnePlus isn't planning to bring the OnePlus 9T as its new T-series device later this year.

Lau said in his post on the OnePlus Community forums that the unified operating system would keep the DNA of OxygenOS alongside giving users an “upgraded experience overall.” He also revealed that the teams working on the integration between OxygenOS and ColorOS that will eventually be available as the unified software platform are headed by OxygenOS head Garry C.

“By combining our software resources to focus on one unified and upgraded operating system for both OnePlus and Oppo devices globally, we will combine the strengths from both into one even more powerful OS: the fast and smooth, burdenless experience of OxygenOS, and the stability and rich features of ColorOS,” Lau said.

The executive also mentioned that OnePlus would also customise the unified operating system specifically for its devices to continue to provide a “clean and lightweight” experience and support unlock bootloaders.

OnePlus and Oppo teams are aiming to fully complete the integration with the next major Android update in 2022. Details about which existing devices would be eligible for the update are yet to be revealed. However, Lau did specify that the unified operating system will first arrive on the next flagship series of OnePlus in 2022. It could be called the OnePlus 10.

oneplus oppo unified operating system approach image OnePlus

OnePlus will bring the unified operating system on its next flagship phone in 2022
Photo Credit: OnePlus

 

In June, OnePlus announced its merger with Oppo and became its sub-brand. The company also started merging its custom OxygenOS Android skin with Oppo's ColorOS before eventually moving towards bringing the unified operating system.

Alongside working on the new software platform, OnePlus is busy working on new hardware. Lau in the forum post said that the company would continue offering devices at multiple price points and bring more affordable product ranges with localisation — alongside bringing premium and ultra-premium flagship phones globally.

He also said that OnePlus was doubling down its commitment to improve the camera experience. This would come from enhancements in user experience, along with a focus on improving colour performance in collaboration with Swedish manufacturer Hasselblad, and investing for new and improved technologies.

However, The Verge reports that Lau in a roundtable interview confirmed the absence of OnePlus 9T in the company's 2021 lineup. The phone was rumoured to be in the works, though a tipster recently suggested that OnePlus would not launch any of its new T-series phones this year.

OnePlus has a record of launching T-series phones as an upgrade to its flagships in the second half of the year. The trend started with the OnePlus 3T back in 2016, though it was tweaked with the OnePlus 8T last year as the company decided to not bring the OnePlus 8T Pro.

The decision of not bringing any new T-series phones this year could mainly be due to the ongoing chip shortage. The shortfall in chip supplies and increased cost of major components have also resulted in a 20 percent cut in staff at Oppo, according to a recent Bloomberg report.

That report also mentioned that the merger between OnePlus and Oppo is creating redundancies. Lau, however, reportedly refuted the emergence of any redundancies due to the merger.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: OnePlus, Oppo, OxygenOS, ColorOS, OnePlus 9T, Pete Lau
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus, Oppo to to Combine OxygenOS, ColorOS Into a Unified Operating System in 2022; No OnePlus 9T This Year
