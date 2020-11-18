OnePlus is updating its OxygenOS with a list of new features crowdsourced from users through its IDEAS 2.0 platform. The list of new features includes a frame-per-second (FPS) counter, separate volume controls for media content and notifications, lockscreen customisations, wireless file transfer between PC and phone, and the ability to keep some battery reserve. OnePlus received more than 7,300 suggestions from its over 5,400 active community members in three distinct rounds of the IDEAS 2.0 that was launched in September.

Of the total suggestions it received, OnePlus has selected as many as seven ideas that it will bring to future OxygenOS updates.

The first new feature high up on OnePlus users' wish list is an FPS counter in Game Space. This will let users look at the frame rate at which a game is running on the phone. OnePlus said that it had been working on the FPS counter for some time and would be able to make it ready in a future system update.

In addition to the FPS counter, OnePlus is adopting a user request on bringing separate volume level controls for each app, similar to Samsung's One UI. The company noted that it would initially separate volume controls for media and notifications. The new offering is planned for next year.

OnePlus has also agreed to offer lockscreen customisations. “We've been working on the possibility of customising components like AOD and the lockscreen. As this is an integral part of the whole OS plan, it takes longer to get it implemented,” the company said.

Another user suggestion received through IDEAS 2.0 that OnePlus is taking up is wireless file transfer support from PC to phone and vice versa. The company said that it had been working on solutions to improve the user experience of file transfer between OnePlus phones and PCs for some time.

OnePlus is also bringing a feature like Power Diet that would allow users to keep some battery life in reserve for scenarios where charging the phone isn't possible. Additionally, the company is optimising dark mode with options such as enhanced, weaker, and softer dark mode. It has also decided to bring a feature to enable partial screenshots on OxygenOS.

Although OnePlus hasn't provided any concrete timelines for the new features, some of them are likely to be available through OxygenOS updates sometime next year.

Other notable suggestions OnePlus received during the IDEAS 2.0 include a desktop mode, hole-punch camera notification alerts, and fingerprint customisations. These, however, aren't being considered for implementation right now.

