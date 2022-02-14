Technology News
  OnePlus Confirms OxygenOS 13 as Next Custom Skin, Open Ears Forum Announced for User Suggestions

OnePlus Confirms OxygenOS 13 as Next Custom Skin, Open Ears Forum Announced for User Suggestions

OnePlus is taking applications for making a discussion around OxygenOS 13 with a select group of users.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 February 2022 19:21 IST
OnePlus Confirms OxygenOS 13 as Next Custom Skin, Open Ears Forum Announced for User Suggestions

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OxygenOS 13 will debut as OnePlus’ next custom Android skin

Highlights
  • OnePlus announced the plans to discuss OxygenOS 13 development
  • OxygenOS was announced to combine with Oppo’s ColorOS this year
  • OnePlus and Oppo may take some time to bring the unified OS

OnePlus has started working on OxygenOS 13 as its next custom skin on top of Android. While the details about the new software version are yet to be revealed, OnePlus has announced an Open Ears Forum for February 28 where it will discuss the next-generation OxygenOS with its loyal customers. Last year, OnePlus announced that it will combine OyxgenOS with Oppo's ColorOS to build a unified operating system in 2022. The merger is projected to help “improve” user experience. Some rumours also suggested that the next OxygenOS version would be renamed as the H2OOS.

Through a forum post, OnePlus has revealed the development of OxygenOS 13.

“This is one of the biggest topics we've brought to Open Ears Forums to date, so don't miss this chance. Your feedback will be instrumental to shape one of our most important OS updates,” the company said in the announcement.

The discussion will take place at 7:30pm HKT (5pm IST) on February 28. However, OnePlus has started taking applications from users who are interested in participating in the discussion.

The application window for requesting participation in the discussion will be open until February 18, the company said. It has also created a dedicated online form that interested OnePlus users can fill in with their details to take a part in the discussion.

Participants will need to sign a non-disclosure agreement if shortlisted to test OxygenOS 13 ahead of its public release.

OxygenOS 13 should be based on Google's Android 13 that recently debuted as a developer preview. On top of Android, OnePlus may use its custom tweaks to deliver a distinct experience.

For the last few months, OnePlus has been working towards merging OxygenOS with Oppo's ColorOS to build a unified operating system. The naming for the new operating system has not yet been revealed.

A recent report claimed that Oppo and OnePlus postponed the release of their unified operating system.

But nonetheless, given the latest announcement, OnePlus may start beta testing OxygenOS 13 with its early users.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
