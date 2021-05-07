OnePlus has shared that it will be introducing a new Theme Store with its next Android-based operating system OxygenOS 12. Announcing its Open Ears Forum (OEF) for May 2021, a OnePlus staff member has shared on the community forum that the next major OS update will bring a Theme Store and the company wants feedback for it from fans. The store will be the topic of discussion at this year's OEF, which will be held on May 18. It will be a virtual event just like last year.

OnePlus holds its OEF meets to have discussions with fans and take feedback from them about improvements they can make to their hardware as well as software. Last year, it held its OEF in January where the company asked fans what they wanted to see through software and hardware upgrades in 2020. This year, the topic of discussion for the May 18 OEF is a Theme Store. As per the forum post, the Theme Store, which is a highly-requested feature, will be added to OxygenOS with the next major OS update.

OxygenOS 12 will be OnePlus' next operating system and will likely be based on Android 12, like OxygenOS 11 which was based on Android 11. OnePlus wants to hold a discussion with some users before it introduces the new Theme Store in OxygenOS 12. The company did not share many details about the upcoming Theme Store, but said “If you're interested in themes and wallpaper customisations, join us, and let's co-create a perfect Theme Store for OnePlus”.

OEF is scheduled for May 18 with 15 global users and four staff members. Interested users can apply till May 12. Selected users will receive a goodie bag from the company, which will include a Hasselblad postcard, an OEF pin, and a T-shirt.

Android 12 is being tested right now and there is no release date for it yet. When Android 11 was released by Google for Pixel phones in September 2020, OnePlus was among the first few smartphone vendors to rollout its new OS — OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. It wouldn't be a surprise if OnePlus is also among the first to adopt Android 12.