OnePlus is hosting 'Open Ears' community event in India on July 7. The event, which is the first ever in the country, is aimed to help the Shenzhen-based company interact with core users and discuss a number of topics related to its product and software. It was first held in London and also took place in San Francisco in April. The India edition of the OnePlus Open Ears is focused on 'Product', though the previous San Francisco edition was targeted towards software and was designed to uplift OxygenOS. The company has started taking applications to choose 30 attendees for the Open Ears India edition. These attendees will be provided with free travel and accommodation.

Entries for the OnePlus Open Ears India are open until 11:59pm on June 12, and selected participants will receive formal communication from the company by June 15. You can apply for the event by filling up this form.

As detailed in a forum post, OnePlus is set to bring members of its community together through the Open Ears India edition and provide a platform where its core users can come together to share their views and suggestions. "With Open Ears, we can incorporate change that comes right from the core community. Because ultimately, your OnePlus device is personal, and we want to give you that experience," Joel Jacob, India Community Specialist, OnePlus, wrote in the forum post.

Having said that, OnePlus hasn't defined the complete agenda for the Open Ears India edition. The company hasn't also revealed the venue for the event. It will be somewhere in the country, though.

The latest move comes weeks after the launch of the OnePlus 6 in India. The handset is available in the country with a starting price of Rs. 34,999 and comes in two variants with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage as well as 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options. The company also brought the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition last month with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs. 44,999, but its final stock was sold out earlier this week.

"Our 'Never Settle' motto means we are always eager to improve ourselves, and our users play a significant role when developing new releases," said Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO, OnePlus, in a press statement while announcing the India edition of Open Ears. "Keeping this in mind, we wanted to hear directly from our Indian fans. We do not run after trends or take short-term decisions but want to create a smartphone that is created based on what our user needs. We appreciate the opportunity to speak directly with our users, contributing to the development of new features and products."