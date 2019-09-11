Technology News
loading
  OnePlus Aggressive Battery Optimisation Fix to Roll Out in Future Updates, Company Confirms

OnePlus Aggressive Battery Optimisation Fix to Roll Out in Future Updates, Company Confirms

OnePlus also looks to introduce a Bounty Program for reporting security vulnerabilities.

Updated: 11 September 2019 15:00 IST
OnePlus Aggressive Battery Optimisation Fix to Roll Out in Future Updates, Company Confirms

OnePlus Open Ears Forum was held in Goa this time

  • The company hasn’t announced an exact timeline for the update
  • It will also promote custom ROMS on OnePlus forums
  • It looks to invite more members to the device seeding program

OnePlus conducted an Open Ears Forum in Goa recently, wherein it hosted a set of developers to gauge feedback from them on India-specific features for OxygenOS, and to make amends. The key commitment points from Open Ears Forum: Developer Community this year were shared by the company and the biggest one to come out of that was developers voicing their concerns about apps getting killed in the background due to aggressive battery optimisation. To this, the company confirmed that a fix will be rolled out in upcoming updates.

OxygenOS is quite popular thanks to its near stock Android functionality with a few useful customisations on top. However, not all tweaks are helpful, and one such feature is the company's aggressive battery optimisation setting which kills apps you may want to keep open in the background. A recent report even suggested that even if you manually disable these settings for every individual app, it just randomly reset to the default settings later. However, this problem is now getting a fix, OnePlus has confirmed, in upcoming updates. The company hasn't announced an exact timeline for the update.

There were several other commitment points discussed in this year's Open Ears Forum. OnePlus has promised to release kernel sources on time for all builds including Open Beta build. It also looks to introduce a bug bounty programme for reporting security vulnerabilities, and shall also promote custom ROMS on OnePlus forums and social media for EOL (End of life) devices.

The company says that it will work to ensure that devices are seeded quicker to developers in the program after the launch of a new device, and looks to invite more members to the device seeding program as well. Lastly, more developer-focused OnePlus community meetups are expected to be organised in the future.

