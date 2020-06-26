Technology News
OnePlus Nord to Feature 32-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera Setup: Report

OnePlus Nord is said to have an 8-megapixel secondary selfie camera at the front.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 June 2020 18:53 IST
OnePlus has so far brought smartphones with a single selfie camera

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord is said to have a dual selfie camera setup at the front
  • The phone was previously believed to come with a single selfie camera
  • OnePlus Nord is yet to receive an official announcement

OnePlus Nord, the upcoming OnePlus phone that was earlier rumoured as the OnePlus Z, is reportedly going to feature dual selfie cameras. This suggests that the upcoming model will be the company's first phone to carry a dual selfie camera setup as all of its existing smartphones, including the recently launched OnePlus 8 series, have a single selfie camera. The new report comes just a couple of days after the company accidentally confirmed the OnePlus Nord moniker. A teaser page of the new OnePlus phone has also been available on Amazon India — suggesting its imminent launch.

The dual selfie camera setup on the OnePlus Nord will include a 32-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, Android Central reports, citing a person familiar with the matter. The camera setup is said to be available as part of a hole-punch design at the top-left corner of the screen, just like how we have dual selfie cameras on the recently launched Realme X3 series.

Android Central report contradicts an alleged render of the OnePlus Nord aka OnePlus Z that showed the phone with a single selfie shooter.

Since its inception back in December 2013, OnePlus has brought all its phones with a single selfie camera. We did see a prototype last year that was suggesting a dual hole-punch design on the OnePlus 8 Pro to accommodate two selfie cameras. However, the phone debuted in April with a single selfie camera.

Apart from the dual selfie cameras, a recent rumour suggested that the OnePlus Nord could come with quad rear cameras. The handset is also believed to pack up to 12GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.

While OnePlus hasn't yet announced the OnePlus Nord, it did accidentally confirm its name through an Instagram post that was later deleted. It indicated that the phone that was previously rumoured as the OnePlus Z would debut as the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Co-founder and CEO Pete Lau recently confirmed that it was set to bring not just one model but an “affordable smartphone line” that would debut first in India and Europe. The launch date of the first handset in the lineup is said to be July 10, though the company has just suggested a July launch so far.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Z, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord specifications
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
