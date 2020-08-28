Technology News
OnePlus Nord Users Facing Bluetooth Connection Stability Issues

OnePlus Nord launched late last month and has received several software updates since to address issues users were facing.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 August 2020 14:24 IST
OnePlus Nord macro camera quality was improved with a previous update

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord users are facing Bluetooth connectivity issues
  • A OnePlus Nord user on the forum associated it with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi
  • The company has not yet acknowledged the issue

OnePlus Nord users have been facing Bluetooth issues where it automatically disconnects from the paired device. The user complaints were posted on Reddit, Twitter, and the OnePlus community forum. The OnePlus Nord has seen multiple issues since launch and the company has been releasing updates to address them, but it has not yet acknowledged this Bluetooth issue. A OnePlus Nord user posted on the community forum that this issue occurs when connected to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and not when using 5GHz.

This latest issue to affect OnePlus Nord users is related to Bluetooth connectivity. As per a few tweets, OnePlus Nord users seem to be unable to get a stable Bluetooth connection. They have described the issue as not being able to stay connected to their wireless headphones, or another phone as described by a user on Reddit, for more than a few minutes over Bluetooth. This prevents users from listening to anything on their wireless headphones or transferring files from or to their OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord Bluetooth inline onesaf

Multiple OnePlus Nord users in India are facing this issue
Photo Credit: Twitter

A user on the OnePlus community forum pointed out the Bluetooth issue persists when connected to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and not with 5GHz. The user claims that when on 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth keeps disconnecting every few seconds, but when on 5GHz Wi-Fi or mobile data, the Bluetooth connection is stable. The user added that this issue occurs with mobile hotspots as well.

Although a OnePlus staff member replied to this user on the community forum asking for more details, the company has not yet acknowledged this issue. We have reached out to OnePlus for the same and will update this space as and when we get a response.

Earlier this week, OnePlus Nord started receiving the OxygenOS version 10.5.5 update that fixed an issue that made OnePlus Notes always run in background. It also improved power consumption on the OnePlus Nord. The previous update, OxygenOS version 10.5.4, addressed the selfie camera quality issue and the macro camera performance.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord Bluetooth issue
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
World's First Virtual Art Museum VOMA Set to Open in September

Comment
 
 

