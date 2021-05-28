Technology News
OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 in India With Several Bug Fixes, Improvements

OnePlus Nord update is bundled with May 2021 Android security patch.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 May 2021 12:43 IST
OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord getting fixes for system, network, camera, file manager
  • The update is 420MB in size
  • OnePlus Nord will also receive the update in EU and global markets soon

OnePlus Nord is receiving OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 update in India. The May 2021 Android security patch also comes bundled with the update. Alongside, it also brings some system, network, camera, and file manager improvements to the OnePlus smartphone. As usual, the update will be carried out in a phased manner and all devices are expected to receive it in the coming few days. OnePlus Nord was launched in July 2020 with Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

OnePlus Nord changelog

A post on the OnePlus forum details the changelog that comes with the update for OnePlus Nord. The update is also expected to reach European and Global markets soon. The smartphone from 2020 gets system fixes for issues such as the missed calls being marked as calls answered on another device, the card coupon not available as a widget, along with other known issues and improved system stability. OnePlus has also improved the speed of the Wi-Fi connection.

The OnePlus Nord camera has also received a host of improvements that include fixes for the abnormal display issue in Nightscape Tripod mode, the camera being unresponsive while setting a profile picture in Contact, frame-drop issue in the video camera, failing Flash effect in some situations, and the delay that occurred when switching to the front camera under time-lapse mode. Lastly, the File Manager receives a fix for the abnormal display issue while transferring files to the OTG storage.

OnePlus is bundling the May 2021 Android security patch and the OxygenOS 11.1.1.3.AC01DA update is 420MB in size. It is recommended that the smartphone is updated using a strong Wi-Fi connection and while the handset is put on charging. OnePlus has mentioned in the forum post that the smartphone must have more than 30 percent battery and at least 3GB of storage before updating the OnePlus Nord. To manually check for the update on your handset, head to Settings > System > System update.

OnePlus Nord specifications

When launched in July 2020, OnePlus Nord ran Android 10 out-of-the-box and subsequently received an update for Android 11 in March 2021. It sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU, 256GB of onboard storage, and up to 12GB of RAM.

On the back, there is a quad camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It has a dual selfie camera setup with a 32-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. OnePlus Nord packs a 4,115mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
