OnePlus Nord Goes on Sale in India Starting August 4: 10 Points

OnePlus Nord India pre-orders are now open via OnePlus Experience Stores, whereas Amazon.in will begin taking pre-orders on July 28.

By Gaurav Shukla | Updated: 22 July 2020 12:34 IST
OnePlus Red Cable Club members will get a chance to buy the phone on August 3

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM variant will be available in early-September
  • OnePlus Nord price in India starts at Rs. 24,999
  • The phone will be sold in three storage variants

OnePlus Nord is here, after months of rumours, leaks and teasers. OnePlus on Tuesday unveiled the new smartphone as a part of an unusual augmented reality (AR) presentation. OnePlus Nord is taking the company back to its roots of offering good quality smartphone with great specifications with an affordable price tag. It is the first smartphone in the Nord series that will likely see more phones in the coming years.

Here are the 10 important things that you should know about OnePlus Nord launch:

  1. OnePlus Nord price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM variant. The phone will also be offered in 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM model that have been priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively.
  2. The 6GB RAM model of the OnePlus Nord comes with 64GB of storage and is exclusive to the Indian market. The company hasn't shared an exact sale date for the model and has just said that it will go on sale in early September. The 8GB RAM model and 12GB RAM model of the OnePlus Nord will feature 128GB and 256GB of storage, respectively. These two variants will be the first to go on sale beginning August 4 in the Indian market.
  3. OnePlus Nord will be sold via the OnePlus.in website, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in in the country. The company is offering two colour variants – Blue Marble and Gray Onyx. The 6GB RAM model will be limited to just the gray variant and won't receive the blue version.
  4. OnePlus Nord actual pre-orders (not to be confused with pre-launch blind orders) are now open via OnePlus Experience Stores, whereas Amazon will start taking the pre-orders from July 28. Additionally, the company will offer the Red Cable Club members a chance to buy the OnePlus Nord before anyone else on August 3 via OnePlus.in and OnePlus Experience Stores. As always, OnePlus Red Cable Club members will get exclusive offers on their Nord purchases.
  5. OnePlus Nord sale offers for regular customers include Rs. 2,000 discount on purchases made using American Express cards and Rs. 6000-worth of benefits from Reliance Jio. The customers who pre-order the OnePlus Nord on Amazon will also get no-cost EMI options.
  6. Apart from India, OnePlus Nord will only be sold in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and 28 European markets. Some of the major European markets getting the OnePlus Nord include Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, and the UK. OnePlus will also give 50 people in Canada and the US a chance to experience Nord as a part of a beta programme, although the phone won't officially launch in the North American markets.
  7. In terms of the specifications, OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G SoC that is capable of supporting 5G connectivity, thanks to an in-built modem. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 cover on the front as well. Additionally, you will get an in-display fingerprint sensor.
  8. On the battery front, there is a 4,115mAh battery on board that supports Warp Charge 30T. This fast charging tech enables the phone to get from zero to 70 percent in just half an hour.
  9. OnePlus borrows quite a few things from OnePlus 8, one of which is its main camera – 48-megapixel shooter with Sony IMX586 image sensor and an f/1.75 lens. The quad camera setup on the OnePlus Nord also includes an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Additionally, there are two selfie cameras as a part of a hole-punch design. These include a 32-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera.
  10. OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5 and has already received its first software update in the form of OxygenOS 10.5.1. The company has promised to provide two years of software updates and three years of security updates to OnePlus Nord, just like the flagship OnePlus phones.

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

