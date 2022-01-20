Technology News
  OnePlus Nord Series Phone Priced Under Rs. 20,000 Tipped to Launch in India in Q3: Leaked Specifications

OnePlus Nord Series Phone Priced Under Rs. 20,000 Tipped to Launch in India in Q3: Leaked Specifications

Currently, all phones in the Nord range are priced above Rs. 20,000 in India.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 January 2022 14:21 IST
OnePlus Nord Series Phone Priced Under Rs. 20,000 Tipped to Launch in India in Q3: Leaked Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2 5G costs Rs. 27,999 for the basic 6 GB + 128 GB Storage model

Highlights
  • Upcoming OnePlus phone tipped to pack 90Hz AMOLED display
  • OnePlus is said to unveil new phone after July 2022
  • The handset is tipped to offer 5G connectivity

OnePlus is said to be working on a new smartphone for India in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment. The Chinese smartphone company that recently launched the OnePlus 9RT in India is reportedly planning to introduce a new OnePlus Nord smartphone in the above-mentioned margin. A tentative launch timeline of Q3 2022 has been tipped. The upcoming handset is said to come with 5G connectivity and a 90Hz AMOLED display. It is tipped to include a 50-megapixel main sensor and is expected to be powered by a MediaTek chipset.

Known tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) — in collaboration with 91Mobiles — suggested that OnePlus is looking to introduce a new smartphone in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment. The handset is said to come with the Nord branding and is expected to reach the market after July this year. Currently, all the phones in the company's affordable Nord range in the Indian market are priced above Rs. 20,000.

As per the leak, the upcoming OnePlus Nord series phone will come with 90Hz AMOLED display and 5G connectivity. It could be powered by a MediaTek processor. The handset is said to pack a 50-megapixel main rear sensor as well. More details about the smartphone are unknown at this moment.

OnePlus will be joining the likes of Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and other Indian brands with the expansion of its presence in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment of the smartphone market.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5G are the handsets offered by the company in the Nord series in India right now.

The price of OnePlus Nord 2 5G starts at Rs. 27,999 for the basic 6GB + 128GB Storage model. OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has an 8GB + 128GB storage model priced at Rs. 24,999 and the top variant with 12GB + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 27,999.

Another anticipated OnePlus handset, OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, is expected to arrive in India in February this year. As per earlier reports, the phone could cost around Rs. 28,000 in the country.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good camera performance
  • 65W fast charging
  • Promised software support
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Competition has 120Hz refresh rate displays
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 2 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good daylight photo quality
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • Promised software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance needs improvement
  • No alert slider
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5G review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

OnePlus, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Nord Series Phone Priced Under Rs. 20,000 Tipped to Launch in India in Q3: Leaked Specifications
