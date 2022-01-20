OnePlus is said to be working on a new smartphone for India in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment. The Chinese smartphone company that recently launched the OnePlus 9RT in India is reportedly planning to introduce a new OnePlus Nord smartphone in the above-mentioned margin. A tentative launch timeline of Q3 2022 has been tipped. The upcoming handset is said to come with 5G connectivity and a 90Hz AMOLED display. It is tipped to include a 50-megapixel main sensor and is expected to be powered by a MediaTek chipset.

Known tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) — in collaboration with 91Mobiles — suggested that OnePlus is looking to introduce a new smartphone in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment. The handset is said to come with the Nord branding and is expected to reach the market after July this year. Currently, all the phones in the company's affordable Nord range in the Indian market are priced above Rs. 20,000.

As per the leak, the upcoming OnePlus Nord series phone will come with 90Hz AMOLED display and 5G connectivity. It could be powered by a MediaTek processor. The handset is said to pack a 50-megapixel main rear sensor as well. More details about the smartphone are unknown at this moment.

OnePlus will be joining the likes of Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and other Indian brands with the expansion of its presence in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment of the smartphone market.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5G are the handsets offered by the company in the Nord series in India right now.

The price of OnePlus Nord 2 5G starts at Rs. 27,999 for the basic 6GB + 128GB Storage model. OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has an 8GB + 128GB storage model priced at Rs. 24,999 and the top variant with 12GB + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 27,999.

Another anticipated OnePlus handset, OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, is expected to arrive in India in February this year. As per earlier reports, the phone could cost around Rs. 28,000 in the country.

