OnePlus Nord will be getting a special edition on October 14. According to teasers shared by OnePlus, and given the company's history, the OnePlus Nord special edition will be a Sandstone variant. The company hasn't explicitly revealed the colour of the OnePlus Nord special edition, but the teasers shared suggest that the special edition will indeed be Sandstone Black. OnePlus Nord is currently available in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colours.

In the image teased by the company, the OnePlus logo is surrounded by stones, hinting at a Sandstone finish for the special edition of OnePlus Nord. The photo is accompanied by the caption, “Beauty is everywhere. Find it with OnePlusNord. Know More October 14.”

Previous OnePlus phones like the OnePlus One and the OnePlus 2 have been available in Sandstone Black. The Sandstone variant was popular among users as it sported a sandy texture and provided a firm grip. While other OnePlus models, including the OnePlus 8 series, are not available in Sandstone Black, Sandstone cases for the phones are available to purchase.

OnePlus teased another photo hinting at a Sandstone Black edition for OnePlus Nord a couple of days back, where it wrote, “Inspiration for beautiful design can be seen everywhere. Like here, for example.”

If the OnePlus Nord special edition indeed has a Sandstone finish, it means it will be skipping the Gorilla Glass 5 back panel.

OnePlus Nord's special edition will be launched on October 14, along with OnePlus 8T. The launch will take place through an online stream that will begin at 7:30pm IST on the OnePlus India website. The OnePlus Buds Z are also expected to be launched by the company at the virtual event.

