OnePlus Nord Special Edition to be Launched on October 14, Sandstone Black Variant Expected

Teasers by the company suggest that the special edition of OnePlus Nord will be a Sandstone Black variant.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 12 October 2020 12:14 IST
OnePlus Nord Special Edition to be Launched on October 14, Sandstone Black Variant Expected

Photo Credit: Twitter/ OnePlus

According to images teased by the company, OnePlus Nord special edition will be Sandstone Black

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord special edition will be launched on October 14
  • As per the teasers, the special edition will be Sandstone Black
  • OnePlus Nord is currently available in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colours

OnePlus Nord will be getting a special edition on October 14. According to teasers shared by OnePlus, and given the company's history, the OnePlus Nord special edition will be a Sandstone variant. The company hasn't explicitly revealed the colour of the OnePlus Nord special edition, but the teasers shared suggest that the special edition will indeed be Sandstone Black. OnePlus Nord is currently available in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colours.

In the image teased by the company, the OnePlus logo is surrounded by stones, hinting at a Sandstone finish for the special edition of OnePlus Nord. The photo is accompanied by the caption, “Beauty is everywhere. Find it with OnePlusNord. Know More October 14.”

Previous OnePlus phones like the OnePlus One and the OnePlus 2 have been available in Sandstone Black. The Sandstone variant was popular among users as it sported a sandy texture and provided a firm grip. While other OnePlus models, including the OnePlus 8 series, are not available in Sandstone Black, Sandstone cases for the phones are available to purchase.

OnePlus teased another photo hinting at a Sandstone Black edition for OnePlus Nord a couple of days back, where it wrote, “Inspiration for beautiful design can be seen everywhere. Like here, for example.”

If the OnePlus Nord special edition indeed has a Sandstone finish, it means it will be skipping the Gorilla Glass 5 back panel.

OnePlus Nord's special edition will be launched on October 14, along with OnePlus 8T. The launch will take place through an online stream that will begin at 7:30pm IST on the OnePlus India website. The OnePlus Buds Z are also expected to be launched by the company at the virtual event.

OnePlus 8T leaked specs look great but where is the cheaper Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord special edition, OnePlus Nord sandstone black
