Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 Software Update With Improvements for Camera, Display, Power Consumption, and More

OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 Software Update With Improvements for Camera, Display, Power Consumption, and More

The OnePlus Nord is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 7 September 2020 14:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 Software Update With Improvements for Camera, Display, Power Consumption, and More

The OnePlus Nord was launched in July this year

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord is now receiving a new software update for OxygenOS
  • The smartphone is priced at Rs. 24,999 onwards
  • The new software update brings small improvements to the phone

OnePlus Nord is now receiving a new software update for OxygenOS, which brings improvements to the camera, power consumption, display, and more. The OxygenOS 10.5.7 update is rolling out now for the latest OnePlus smartphone, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and has up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The software update OTA will roll out gradually to users in India, EU, and global regions, and will reach all users of the OnePlus Nord in the coming days.

The OxygenOS 10.5.7 software update was announced on the OnePlus forum, and comes with improvements for various aspects of the software. This includes improvements for power consumption, 4K 60fps video stabilisation for the front camera, image quality from the macro camera, general display calibration, Bluetooth connection stability, and voice call stability. The update will be pushed as an OTA to devices across the supported regions, and can be downloaded and applied to OnePlus Nord devices on the stable software path with no loss of user data.

Many of these improvements are aimed at fixing user reports of issues with the phone, and comes just a few days after the OxygenOS 10.5.6 software update for the OnePlus Nord. OnePlus is known to pay close attention to user reports of issues, and also frequently updates its smartphones to bring both fixes as well as new features.

The OnePlus Nord (Review) was launched in July, and is the first non-flagship smartphone launch by the company after the ill-fated OnePlus X. Powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor, the OnePlus Nord is priced at Rs. 24,999 onwards, and offers OnePlus fans a more affordable option than the OnePlus 8 series.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord, OxygenOS, Software update, Android 10
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Realme 7i Set to Launch on September 17, Snapdragon 662 SoC and Quad Rear Cameras Tipped

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 Software Update With Improvements for Camera, Display, Power Consumption, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Gamers Left Reeling as India Pulls Plug on Tencent's PUBG
  2. Vodafone Idea Integration Completed With New Brand Logo ‘Vi’
  3. Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition Debuts in India With ‘Bezel-Less’ Display
  4. Airtel Takes on Jio Fiber by Bringing New Broadband Plans
  5. Poco M2 Will Come With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  6. PUBG Mobile Maker Says Will Engage With Authorities to Ensure Availability
  7. FAU-G Game to Launch by October-End, Will Include a Level on Galwan Valley
  8. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  9. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Realme 7 Pro Gets September Security Patch, Optimisations With Latest Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Y9a With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched: Specifications
  2. Poco X3 NFC Specifications Leaked Again Ahead of Today's Launch
  3. Samsung to Shut Down Its Sole China TV Factory by November
  4. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 Software Update With Improvements for Camera, Display, Power Consumption, and More
  5. Realme 7i Set to Launch on September 17, Snapdragon 662 SoC and Quad Rear Cameras Tipped
  6. Realme 7 Pro Gets September Security Patch, Optimisations With Android Update
  7. Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-Inch, 43-Inch Options With ‘Bezel-Less’ Display Launched in India
  8. Vodafone Idea Is Now 'Vi', New Branding Revealed as Vodafone Idea Merger Integrates Completely
  9. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  10. Delhi High Court Seeks Centre, Netflix Response on Mehul Choksi's Plea
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com