OnePlus Nord is now receiving a new software update for OxygenOS, which brings improvements to the camera, power consumption, display, and more. The OxygenOS 10.5.7 update is rolling out now for the latest OnePlus smartphone, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and has up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The software update OTA will roll out gradually to users in India, EU, and global regions, and will reach all users of the OnePlus Nord in the coming days.

The OxygenOS 10.5.7 software update was announced on the OnePlus forum, and comes with improvements for various aspects of the software. This includes improvements for power consumption, 4K 60fps video stabilisation for the front camera, image quality from the macro camera, general display calibration, Bluetooth connection stability, and voice call stability. The update will be pushed as an OTA to devices across the supported regions, and can be downloaded and applied to OnePlus Nord devices on the stable software path with no loss of user data.

Many of these improvements are aimed at fixing user reports of issues with the phone, and comes just a few days after the OxygenOS 10.5.6 software update for the OnePlus Nord. OnePlus is known to pay close attention to user reports of issues, and also frequently updates its smartphones to bring both fixes as well as new features.

The OnePlus Nord (Review) was launched in July, and is the first non-flagship smartphone launch by the company after the ill-fated OnePlus X. Powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor, the OnePlus Nord is priced at Rs. 24,999 onwards, and offers OnePlus fans a more affordable option than the OnePlus 8 series.

