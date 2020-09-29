Technology News
OnePlus Nord Series Getting a New Phone Soon

The rumoured OnePlus Nord N10 5G may be in the offing.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 September 2020 11:16 IST
OnePlus Nord Series Getting a New Phone Soon

Photo Credit: Instagram/ OnePlus Nord

OnePlus shared a new post via its Nord Instagram account hinting at an upcoming launch

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord N10 5G is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC
  • The phone is said to be priced around $400
  • OnePlus Nord N10 5G is expected to have 128GB of internal storage

OnePlus Nord series is getting a new phone. OnePlus has started teasing the arrival of this phone on Instagram. The OnePlus Nord was launched two months ago, and during that time, the company had confirmed that more phones in the series will be launched in the future. A new teaser suggests users won't have to wait too long for the next phone in this range. OnePlus Nord N10 5G phone was recently leaked, and the company could bring the same smartphone.

The company took to Instagram to hint that a new OnePlus Nord phone is coming soon. The teaser post has no details and only shares a sketch of the company logo. OnePlus would likely share more details of this upcoming phone in the coming teasers.

It could be launching the OnePlus Nord N10 5G that was leaked recently. This phone is reported to launch in the US, unlike the regular OnePlus Nord that wasn't introduced in the country. There is expected to be a 4G model of the phone as well.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G specifications (expected)

Past leaks hint that the OnePlus Nord 10 5G may feature a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Internal storage is expected to be at 128GB.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is reported to have a quad camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera, another 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and additional 2-megapixel shooter. The phone is expected to be priced at around $400 (roughly Rs. 29,500). It is said to be codenamed Billie.

OnePlus 8T is all set to launch on October 14 and this teaser ahead of the OnePlus event hints that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G may launch alongside. Of course, the company may be working to bring a completely different phone in the Nord range and all of it is speculation at this point.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

