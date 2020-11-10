Technology News
OnePlus Nord SE With 65W Fast Charging, AMOLED Display Tipped to Launch Early Next Year

OnePlus Nord SE may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery, just like the OnePlus 8T.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 November 2020 12:51 IST
OnePlus Nord SE may have AMOLED display, unlike OnePlus Nord N10, N100 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord SE may launch in the first quarter of next year
  • The phone is rumoured to come with 65W fast charging support
  • OnePlus Nord SE may be available in India and Europe only

OnePlus Nord SE is said to be the next addition to the OnePlus Nord lineup that includes the OnePlus Nord, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, and the OnePlus Nord N100. A report claims that the OnePlus is working on another budget-friendly smartphone in the Nord series that will come with 65W fast charging — a feature only present in the more expensive OnePlus 8T right now. The OnePlus Nord SE is expected to be unveiled early next year. As of now, OnePlus has not shared any information on the rumoured OnePlus Nord SE.

A report by Android Central, citing insider sources, claims that OnePlus Nord SE will be the next phone in the Nord series. It will be a budget-friendly smartphone, but with some flagship features. The report states that it will come with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. OnePlus introduced Warp Charge 65 with its OnePlus 8T which, though cheaper than the OnePlus 8 Pro, is still a relatively expensive phone. The OnePlus 8 lineup starts with the OnePlus 8 base variant priced at Rs 39,999 in India.

Further, the report adds that the OnePlus Nord SE will feature an AMOLED display like the OnePlus Nord. The rumoured phone is codenamed ‘Ebba' and could release in the first quarter of 2021. It may arrive soon after the OnePlus 9 series, which is expected to be launched earlier than the company's typical mid-March flagship cycle. Additionally, it is said that the OnePlus Nord SE will be sold in India and Europe only.

It should be noted that OnePlus has not shared any information about this rumoured OnePlus Nord SE so this piece of information is a speculation at this stage.

OnePlus 9 is said to be the next flagship from the company, and, recently, it was tipped that there will be three different models and two of them will be called OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The third could be called OnePlus 9T or OnePlus 9 Ultra. The OnePlus 9 series is expected to be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 875 SoC.

