OnePlus Nord to Go on Sale in India at Midnight Tonight: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant; however, this variant will go on sale in early September.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 5 August 2020 16:28 IST
OnePlus Nord features a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary shooter

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord comes in two colour variants - Blue Marble and Gray Onyx
  • OnePlus Nord features a dual camera setup for selfies
  • OnePlus Nord will go on open sale starting 12am IST, August 6

OnePlus Nord will be up for grabs in India starting midnight tonight (12am IST, August 6). It will be an open sale. Launched only a few weeks ago, the OnePlus Nord can be purchased through Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and retail OnePlus Experience Stores. It will be offered in two colour options. The smartphone comes with features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, quad rear cameras, 4,115mAh battery, and dual selfie cameras. 

OnePlus Nord price in India, availability, offers

OnePlus Nord currently comes in two memory and storage options. The 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 27,999. Whereas the 12GB  + 256GB storage carries a price tag of Rs. 29,999. The 6GB + 64GB variant of the phone will go on sale in early September at Rs. 24,999. The OnePlus Nord comes in two colour variants as well - Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus Nord will go on sale beginning midnight tonight via Amazon.in, OnePlus.in and OnePlus Experience Stores. It will be available via Reliance Digital and MyJio stories starting August 7, and the sales will expand to all OnePlus authorised stories on August 12. 

OnePlus Nord specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM. Its onboard storage of up to 256GB cannot be expanded via a microSD card. The OnePlus Nord comes with a 4,115mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology.

Along with 5G support, its connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Finally, speaking of cameras, the OnePlus Nord comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. For selfies, the phone comes with a dual camera setup on the front, comprising a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
