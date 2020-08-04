OnePlus Nord sale in India has been delayed, and it will now begin on August 6. OnePlus had earlier announced its open sale for August 4, but seems to have quietly changed the dates, claiming an unprecedented demand during the pre-order. The company claims stocks have depleted faster than anticipated due to the demand. The sale has therefore been pushed further by two days to replenish stocks and get ready for the demand.

In a forums post, OnePlus announced that open sale of the OnePlus Nord will now be conducted on August 6 i.e. Thursday at 12am (midnight). Some pre-booked customers, who were promised dispatch on August 4, may also see some delay in shipping. When asked for details about the delay, OnePlus representatives only referred to this forum post.

Customers facing a delay will be eligible to get a one-year warranty extension against the user's IMEI. This offer will be valid only till August 31, and buyers who experience delay in dispatch will only be offered the extension. To avail the extension, OnePlus asks users to download the OnePlus Care app, login using the OTP system, add OnePlus Nord under the ‘My Devices' section and check the extended warranty plan under my devices.

OnePlus Nord price in India, sale, offers

The OnePlus Nord will now be available in an open sale via Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus Authorised Stores, the company said. The device will go on sale through Reliance Digital and MyJio Stores from August 7, and other authorised retail partners should begin sales from August 12.

The OnePlus Nord is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The phone comes in Gray Onyx and Blue Marble colour options.

Only Amazon.in will be selling the Blue Marble colour option from August 6, and Oneplus.in, OnePlus Stores and partner stores will begin selling the variant from August 8 onwards. There is a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, priced at Rs. 24,999, and this variant will be available exclusively on Amazon in September.​

Sale offers will include Rs. 2,000 off on American Express cards, no-cost EMI options from major banks, 50 percent off on Nord Screen Protection Plan, and up to 20 percent off on Nord accessory bundles.

