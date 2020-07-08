Technology News
OnePlus Nord Price and Specifications Tipped via Retailer, Camera Details Surface Online

Romanian retailer evoMAG.ro has listed the OnePlus Nord with its purported price and specifications details.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 July 2020 11:07 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ OnePlus

OnePlus Nord is launching on July 21

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord is said to carry a price tag of RON 2,229.99
  • The phone has been teased in four colour options
  • OnePlus Nord is rumoured to have a 5-megapixel macro shooter

OnePlus Nord alleged specifications and pricing details have surfaced online — through a listing featured by a Romanian retailer. Separately, the rear camera setup of the new OnePlus phone has also been leaked and is claimed to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor. This is unlike some earlier rumours that were suggesting a 64-megapixel main camera sensor on the OnePlus Nord. In other news, OnePlus released a new video promo on its Instagram account that revealed four possible colour options for the OnePlus Nord that is debuting on July 21.

OnePlus Nord price (rumoured)

Romanian retailer evoMAG.ro has listed the OnePlus Nord with purported clear renders, suggesting the front and back of the upcoming device. The online listing suggests that the OnePlus phone will go on sale with a price tag of RON 2,229.99 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

If we convert the listed pricing into US dollars, it comes to nearly $536, which is higher than OnePlus' earlier revelation of launching the OnePlus Nord under $500. It is, therefore, unclear whether the price mentioned on the Romanian site is actual or just a placeholder.

OnePlus Nord specifications (rumoured)

Alongside the pricing, the retailer has provided specifications of the OnePlus Nord. The phone is claimed to have dual-SIM support and a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display. Further, you'll also see Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC that has already been confirmed by OnePlus. The phone is also said to have a 4,300mAh battery.

There is also a mention of 5G support, which has also been confirmed by OnePlus Europe's Head of Strategy Tuomas Lampén in an interview with Forbes.

The listing says that the OnePlus Nord comes with a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. However, this contradicts earlier reports claiming quad rear cameras on the new smartphone — similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro.

According to a fresh report by Android Central, citing a person familiar with the development, the OnePlus Nord will come with the quad rear camera setup that will include the 48-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a portrait lens.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei recently touted that the OnePlus Nord will come with a “flagship camera” experience. Thus, the primary sensor could be the Sony IMX586 that is already available on the OnePlus 8. The new model is also teased to have optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Apart from regular teasers, OnePlus has started a documentary series through the Instagram account oneplus.nord. The first episode of the series showed off an early prototype of the phone. On Tuesday, the company released a new episode that gave a glimpse at its four distinct colour options.

The OnePlus Nord appears to have bright blue, mint green, black, and grey colours. A previous teaser already showed the grey colour variant.

That being, the OnePlus Nord launch is still a few days away. This means that we have some time to get additional leaks, rumours, and teasers. So, stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to catch all the updates of the new OnePlus phone.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
