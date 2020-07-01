OnePlus Nord first pre-orders will go live today as per the company's Instagram handle. 100 units of the phone will be up for grabs starting 1:30pm IST in select markets. The OnePlus Nord is set to debut in India and Europe first, speaking of which, the OnePlus UK website has also shared some additional details about the pre-orders. As per the website, there will be two more opportunities to pre-order the phone.

The Oneplus Nord Instagram page has a story with the timer counting down to 1:30pm IST. When the pre-orders go live, 100 units of the OnePlus Nord will be available but as of now, it is unclear what the pre-order system will be like since the price is unknown. However, the OnePlus UK website has some details about the pre-orders, which will go live at the same time (10am CEST) there. The website states that there will be two more opportunities to pre-order the OnePlus Nord, one on July 8 and the other on July 15. The one on July 8 will presumably also have 100 units while the one on July 15 will last for 24 hours.

It also states that interested customers will have to make a GBP 20 (roughly Rs. 1,900) payment to pre-order the phone and then make the complete payment after the phone is released. The UK website mentions the pre-orders will make customers eligible for some merchandise as well.

Notably, complete details about the Indian pre-orders of the OnePlus Nord are unclear but it is likely that the three stage limited pre-orders system will be valid here as well but the company is yet to confirm anything. It is also unclear what the pre-order pricing will be as the dedicated Amazon page and the OnePlus India website still state that the phone is coming soon.

Additionally, OnePlus Co-founder and CEO Pete Lau recently shared that the phone will cost under $500 (roughly Rs. 38,000). Lau also shared that there will be an “affordable smartphone line” and not just one phone.

OnePlus Nord specifications (expected)

The specifications for the OnePlus Nord are still a mystery. It is expected to come with a dual selfie-camera setup in a hole-punch design, a quad rear camera setup, up to 12GB of RAM, and carry the Snapdragon 765G SoC under the hood.

