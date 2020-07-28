Technology News
OnePlus Nord Pre-Order Begins on Amazon India, Shipping Starts August 4

OnePlus Nord 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM models are up for pre-order, and they have been priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 July 2020 18:47 IST
OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM option will go on sale in September.

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord has a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support
  • Amazon India offers several pre-order discounts
  • OnePlus Nord starts shipping from August 4

OnePlus Nord is now up for pre-orders on Amazon India. Only the 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM models are up for pre-orders, and the 6GB RAM model will go on sale sometime in September. The OnePlus.in site is not taking pre-orders, and only the Amazon.in website is allowing users to pre-book the device in advance. The sale is listed to begin on August 4. The phone's key features include a Snapdragon 765G SoC, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,115mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord pre-orders, price in India, offers

Amazon has started taking pre-orders of the OnePlus Nord on its website. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 27,999 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 29,999. The 6GB RAM option is slated to go on sale sometime in September and is not part of the pre-order sale. The 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM models will start shipping from August 4.

Pre-order offers on Amazon include an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on American Express cards, up to Rs. 12,400 off on exchange, and no-cost EMI options on select cards. There's also a five percent instant discount on HSBC cashback card.

OnePlus Nord specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5 and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM.

For capturing photos and recording videos, the OnePlus Nord packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. The OnePlus Nord has a dual selfie camera setup at the front. This setup comprises a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

On the storage front, the OnePlus Nord has up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage that doesn't support expansion via a microSD card. The OnePlus Nord packs 4,115mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
