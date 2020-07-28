OnePlus Nord Pre-Order Begins on Amazon India, Shipping Starts August 4

OnePlus Nord is now up for pre-orders on Amazon India. Only the 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM models are up for pre-orders, and the 6GB RAM model will go on sale sometime in September. The OnePlus.in site is not taking pre-orders, and only the Amazon.in website is allowing users to pre-book the device in advance. The sale is listed to begin on August 4. The phone's key features include a Snapdragon 765G SoC, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,115mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord pre-orders, price in India, offers

Amazon has started taking pre-orders of the OnePlus Nord on its website. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 27,999 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 29,999. The 6GB RAM option is slated to go on sale sometime in September and is not part of the pre-order sale. The 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM models will start shipping from August 4.

Pre-order offers on Amazon include an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on American Express cards, up to Rs. 12,400 off on exchange, and no-cost EMI options on select cards. There's also a five percent instant discount on HSBC cashback card.

OnePlus Nord specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5 and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM.

For capturing photos and recording videos, the OnePlus Nord packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. The OnePlus Nord has a dual selfie camera setup at the front. This setup comprises a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

On the storage front, the OnePlus Nord has up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage that doesn't support expansion via a microSD card. The OnePlus Nord packs 4,115mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

