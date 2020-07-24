OnePlus Nord will go on sale in India starting August 4. But for the customers who want early access to the phone, OnePlus is hosting its virtual pop-up sale rounds as early as July 27. The company is taking registrations for the pop-up event through its website until July 26. The first and second sale rounds will be exclusive to the Red Cable Club members, while the OnePlus Nord will be available for regular customers through its pop-up sale starting the third-round that will take place on July 29. The OnePlus Nord pre-bookings are already open via OnePlus Experience Stores and will begin on the Amazon India site starting July 28.

To register for the OnePlus Nord pop-up sale rounds, you need to visit the OnePlus site and create your avatar. Each of the avatar needs to be shared on Instagram along with a hashtag #NordPopUp in order to win an invitation code for the pop-up sale. Once you've posted your avatar on Instagram, you need to log into your OnePlus account and submit that post.

OnePlus says that the first 100 participants are guaranteed to receive an invitation code for the pop-up sale event. Further, it asks customers to sign up for the newsletter to get notified about whether you've won the invitation code.

The first pop-up sale round will take place on July 27 and the second one will be held on July 28. To reiterate, both these initial rounds will be exclusive to the Red Cable Club members. OnePlus will, however, host the third and fourth rounds of the pop-up sale of the OnePlus Nord on July 29 and 30 respectively.

The OnePlus Nord pop-up box will be different from its retail offering as it will include the handset as well as a Nord Creator Case and either a Nord Brave Bottle or Nord Determined Tote Bag. The company also claims that it would offer “something” to everyone that registers for the Nord pop-up event.

If you don't want to follow the odd process and can wait for a few days, the OnePlus Nord will be available for purchase normally through Amazon and OnePlus.in starting August 4. The company will initially bring the 8GB option in both Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colours as well as the 12GB model in the Gray Onyx colour version. However, the 12GB version will get a Blue Marble option on Amazon from August 6.

The OnePlus Nord has already emerged as the most anticipated phone on Amazon, with over four million ‘Notify Me' requests garnered so far. The phone also went on pre-orders in India on July 15.

