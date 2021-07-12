Technology News
OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 Update Rolling Out in India to Improve Battery Life, Fix Delayed Notifications

OnePlus Nord also gets June 2021 Android security patch bundled with the update.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 12 July 2021 14:10 IST
OnePlus Nord was launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box and subsequently received an Android 11 update

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord is getting the update in India, Europe, global markets
  • The size of the update is not known
  • OnePlus Nord is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC

OnePlus Nord is getting a stable version of the OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 update. It is being rolled out in India, Europe, and other global markets. The update brings multiple fixes and improvements to the mid-range smartphone from OnePlus. Bundled with the update is the June 2021 Android security patch. OnePlus Nord was launched in July 2020 with Android 10 out-of-the-box and received Android 11 earlier this year. The smartphone sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus Nord update changelog

Detailing the changelog through a post on its community forum, the company says the OnePlus Nord (Review) update brings extended battery life, reduced power consumption in some scenarios, a fix for delayed notifications issue, and a fix for overheating issue. The update will be rolled out in a phased manner with a limited number of users getting it first.

OnePlus has also mentioned that users should have their phones above 30 percent battery with at least 3GB of storage to spare before updating. The exact size of the update is not known yet. Users are advised to put their OnePlus Nord on charge and connect to a strong Wi-Fi connection while updating their smartphone.

The firmware version of the smartphone in India, Europe, and Global markets is 11.1.4.4.AC01DA, 11.1.4.4.AC01BA, and 11.1.4.4.AC01AA, respectively. OnePlus has bundled the June 2021 Android security patch with the update. Users can head to Settings > System > System update to manually check for the update or wait for an update notification.

OnePlus Nord specifications

Launched in July 2020, OnePlus Nord sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. For optics, it has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Its dual selfie camera setup is headlined by a 32-megapixel primary sensor. OnePlus Nord packs a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord Update Changelog, OnePlus Nord Specifications, Android 11, OxygenOS 11, June 2021 Android Security Patch
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Nokia BH-805 Noise Cancelling TWS Earbuds With Up to 20-Hour Battery Life Launched

