OnePlus Nord is getting a stable version of the OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 update. It is being rolled out in India, Europe, and other global markets. The update brings multiple fixes and improvements to the mid-range smartphone from OnePlus. Bundled with the update is the June 2021 Android security patch. OnePlus Nord was launched in July 2020 with Android 10 out-of-the-box and received Android 11 earlier this year. The smartphone sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Detailing the changelog through a post on its community forum, the company says the OnePlus Nord (Review) update brings extended battery life, reduced power consumption in some scenarios, a fix for delayed notifications issue, and a fix for overheating issue. The update will be rolled out in a phased manner with a limited number of users getting it first.

OnePlus has also mentioned that users should have their phones above 30 percent battery with at least 3GB of storage to spare before updating. The exact size of the update is not known yet. Users are advised to put their OnePlus Nord on charge and connect to a strong Wi-Fi connection while updating their smartphone.

The firmware version of the smartphone in India, Europe, and Global markets is 11.1.4.4.AC01DA, 11.1.4.4.AC01BA, and 11.1.4.4.AC01AA, respectively. OnePlus has bundled the June 2021 Android security patch with the update. Users can head to Settings > System > System update to manually check for the update or wait for an update notification.

OnePlus Nord specifications

Launched in July 2020, OnePlus Nord sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. For optics, it has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Its dual selfie camera setup is headlined by a 32-megapixel primary sensor. OnePlus Nord packs a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.

