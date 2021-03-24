Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 Update With March 2021 Android Security Patch in India

OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 Update With March 2021 Android Security Patch in India

OnePlus Nord update fixes various system-level issues and brings overall stability.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 24 March 2021 14:46 IST
OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 Update With March 2021 Android Security Patch in India

OnePlus Nord was launched in July last year with Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord update improves power consumption
  • This incremental update is hotfix for OxygenOS 11.1.1.1
  • OnePlus Nord update fixes issues with its Calculator app

OnePlus Nord is receiving Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 update, the company has announced through a forum post. The update brings March 2021 Android security patch to the phone and fixes several issues. The company says that the incremental, over-the-air (OTA) update is being rolled out to OnePlus Nord users in India, Europe, and other global markets. OnePlus previously paused the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update on OnePlus Nord because some users started facing app crashes and other issues. OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 was released as a hotfix to address those issues. The newest OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 fixes further problems that weren't resolved by OxygenOS 11.1.1.1.

The OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 update was rolled out because the OnePlus Nord Android 11 OS update released earlier this month was paused after users complained about app crashes, notification issues, and battery drain issues after updating their phones. The OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 itself was the hotfix for the first Android 11 update for OnePlus Nord, and it had the same changelog as the original one.

The first Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for OnePlus Nord and its hotfix OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 brought system improvements, ambient display tweaks, improved Dark Mode, shelf, and gallery. The handset also got new UI and optimisations to third party app stability. It also brought a shortcut key in quick settings for enabling Dark Mode, an auto turn-on feature with a customisable time range, and a weather widget with improved animations.

As per the latest changelog shared by OnePlus on its forum post on March 23, system-level updates for the OnePlus Nord include the March 2021 Android security patch and improved power consumption. The update fixes the issue of delayed display of incoming calls when charging (for smartphones in India). The changelog says that an issue causing the Privacy Policy page to display abnormally when the device is in Dark Mode has also been fixed.

The OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 update also addresses some issues with the Calculator app that were causing the results and the button sizes to display abnormally. The update carries OxygenOS 11.1.1.2.AC01DA build number in India, while its European build is arriving as OxygenOS 11.1.1.2.AC01BA and the global release is coming as OxygenOS 11.1.1.2.AC01AA.

Just like OnePlus' previous updates, the latest one for the OnePlus Nord smartphone will initially reach a few users. It will be rolled out to a wider base of users after OnePlus makes sure there are no critical bugs in the update. If you haven't received a notification to update your phone, you can check by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus 8T leaked specs look great but where is the cheaper Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord update, OxygenOS
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
iPhone 11 Available at Effective Starting Price of Rs. 41,900 in India With Holi Offer

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 Update With March 2021 Android Security Patch in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  2. iPhone 11 Gets Holi Discount, Available at Effective Price of Rs. 41,900
  3. Amazon Delivery Staff Plans Massive Strike to Demand Better Commission
  4. Telegram Gets $150-Million Investment From Abu Dhabi State Fund
  5. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
  6. OnePlus Watch Now Listed at an Introductory Price of Rs. 14,999
  7. OnePlus 9 Pro Review: Aiming for the Moon
  8. Delhi Man Deletes 1,200 Microsoft User Accounts In US, Jailed For 2 Years
  9. How Does the OnePlus 9 Pro Fare in Durability Tests?
  10. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 With Snapdragon 800-Series SoCs Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo 14w Gen 2, 100w Gen 3, 300w Gen 3, 500w Gen 3 Laptops With MIL-STD-810H Certification Launched
  2. Google and Microsoft Join Forces to Fix Compatibility Issues Across Browsers
  3. Mi TV Stick Now Available for Rs 2,499 on Mi.com, Flipkart
  4. Amazon Delivery Staff in India Plans for a Nationwide Strike That Could Impact Lakhs of Customers
  5. Google News Showcase to Offer Access to Content From Italian Publishers
  6. Mi 11 Lite Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Expected Launch
  7. iQOO 7 India Launch Teased, to Be Priced Under Rs. 40,000
  8. Delhi Man Deletes 1,200 Microsoft User Accounts In US, Jailed For 2 Years
  9. Lenovo 14e Gen 2, 100e Gen 3, 300e Gen 3, 500e Gen 3 Education-Focussed Chromebook Models Launched
  10. Nokia 3.2 Receiving Android 11 Update in India and 33 More Countries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com