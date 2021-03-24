OnePlus Nord is receiving Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 update, the company has announced through a forum post. The update brings March 2021 Android security patch to the phone and fixes several issues. The company says that the incremental, over-the-air (OTA) update is being rolled out to OnePlus Nord users in India, Europe, and other global markets. OnePlus previously paused the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update on OnePlus Nord because some users started facing app crashes and other issues. OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 was released as a hotfix to address those issues. The newest OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 fixes further problems that weren't resolved by OxygenOS 11.1.1.1.

The OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 update was rolled out because the OnePlus Nord Android 11 OS update released earlier this month was paused after users complained about app crashes, notification issues, and battery drain issues after updating their phones. The OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 itself was the hotfix for the first Android 11 update for OnePlus Nord, and it had the same changelog as the original one.

The first Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for OnePlus Nord and its hotfix OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 brought system improvements, ambient display tweaks, improved Dark Mode, shelf, and gallery. The handset also got new UI and optimisations to third party app stability. It also brought a shortcut key in quick settings for enabling Dark Mode, an auto turn-on feature with a customisable time range, and a weather widget with improved animations.

As per the latest changelog shared by OnePlus on its forum post on March 23, system-level updates for the OnePlus Nord include the March 2021 Android security patch and improved power consumption. The update fixes the issue of delayed display of incoming calls when charging (for smartphones in India). The changelog says that an issue causing the Privacy Policy page to display abnormally when the device is in Dark Mode has also been fixed.

The OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 update also addresses some issues with the Calculator app that were causing the results and the button sizes to display abnormally. The update carries OxygenOS 11.1.1.2.AC01DA build number in India, while its European build is arriving as OxygenOS 11.1.1.2.AC01BA and the global release is coming as OxygenOS 11.1.1.2.AC01AA.

Just like OnePlus' previous updates, the latest one for the OnePlus Nord smartphone will initially reach a few users. It will be rolled out to a wider base of users after OnePlus makes sure there are no critical bugs in the update. If you haven't received a notification to update your phone, you can check by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

