OnePlus Nord is now receiving the OxygenOS 10.5.6 update in India and it brings the anticipated fix for the Bluetooth connection stability issue. Some users recently reported of facing Bluetooth issues where the phone automatically disconnects from the paired device after a few minutes. This prevented them from using wireless headphones seamlessly or transferring files from or to their OnePlus Nord. However, this latest update claims to have fixed this Bluetooth connection stability issue, and it also brings optimised image stabilization performance in the camera app.

OxygenOS 10.5.6 update is seeing an incremental rollout for OnePlus Nord users in India. The company has taken to its forum to reveal the commencement of the rollout. OnePlus says that users in Europe will get the update soon. The firmware version number for Indian OnePlus Nord users is 10.5.6.AC01DA, whereas for global handset users will get 10.5.6.AC01AA update. OnePlus Nord users in European Union region should get the firmware version 10.5.6.AC01BA.

This OTA update for OnePlus Nord will initially reach a small percentage of users and a broader rollout will begin in a few days. OnePlus Nord users can check for the update in Settings manually if they haven't received a notification yet.

Coming to the changelog, the OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.6 update brings improved Bluetooth connection stability, suggesting a fix for the issues reported days ago. The connection stability issue was more prominent when connected to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and not with 5GHz. Apparently, when on 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth keeps disconnecting every few seconds, but when on 5GHz Wi-Fi or mobile data, the Bluetooth connection is stable. The issue used to reportedly flare with mobile hotspots as well.

Apart from this Bluetooth fix, the update also brings improved system stability, optimised image stabilisation performance for the camera, and improved general power consumption.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.