OnePlus Nord has received a new OyxgenOS update that brings a handful of bug fixes and system improvements. The software update, which brings OxygenOS version 10.5.5, comes just a fortnight after OnePlus brought OxygenOS 10.5.4 to the OnePlus Nord. The new update fixes the issues that could impact system reboot and made OnePlus Notes always run in background. The OxygenOS 10.5.5 update for the OnePlus Nord also improves power consumption. However, it doesn't bring new Android security patches or interface-level changes.

As per the announcement made through the OnePlus Community forums, the OxygenOS 10.5.5 update carries a build number 10.5.5.AC01DA for the OnePlus Nord users in India, while users in the global markets will receive the update with a build number 10.5.5.AC01AA. The update will also soon reach the European market with a build number 10.5.5.AC01BA.

The changelog provided in the forum post shows that the update for the OnePlus Nord improves the volume adjustment interface as well as fixes a system reboot when the freeform windows feature is enabled. It also fixes the issue with the OnePlus Notes that made it always running in background.

Apart from the bug fixes, the OxygenOS update is claimed to improve image clarity when shooting in low light using the front camera. There are also improvements particularly for the macro camera. Furthermore, the update enhances charging experience and brings general power consumption improvements.

The OxygenOS 10.5.5 update doesn't bring any changes to the Android security patch. This means that you'll still have the July 2020 Android security patch. Some phones including the OnePlus 8 Pro recently received an update with the August Android security patch, though.

OnePlus mentions in the forum post that the new update is initially reaching “a small percentage of users,” with a broader rollout expected in a few days. Nevertheless, OnePlus Nord users in India can check for the arrival of the update by going to the Settings menu.

Earlier this month, the OnePlus Nord received OxygenOS 10.5.4 with selfie and macro camera improvements. The smartphone also got a few other bug fixes-containing updates in the past.

